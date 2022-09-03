Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Blast in Kabul Kills 2 Russian Embassy Staff, 4 Afghans
Islamabad — A blast near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday killed at least six people, including two employees of the diplomatic mission. An “unidentified terrorist activated an explosive device” when a Russian diplomat stepped outside to announce the names of Afghan visa...
Voice of America
Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Afghanistan, 6 Killed
At least six people have been killed by an earthquake that has hit northeastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday. Authorities say the death toll could rise. The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Jalalabad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In June, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than1,000 people. Some information...
Voice of America
Taliban Claim Media Reform as Journalists Decry Censorship
Taliban leaders are touting the success of so-called media reforms which bar state and private TV channels in Afghanistan from showing programs considered indecent — such as foreign movies or songs by female singers — or any content that is critical of Islam or the Taliban themselves. “Ninety-five...
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Voice of America
Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Iran Over Cyberattack
Albania has ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into a cyberattack that it concluded was Iranian "state aggression" when it hit the Adriatic coast nation in July. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the expulsion of all Iranian diplomats...
Voice of America
Pakistan Ex-PM's Comments Over Appointment of Army Chief Fuel Tensions
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's coalition government this week of delaying fresh national elections to appoint "a new army chief of their own choice" to protect their alleged corrupt practices and ill-gotten wealth. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his coalition partners and the...
Voice of America
Biden Says No to Appeals to Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terror
White House — President Joe Biden has made a final decision to not designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, saying that such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for U.S. support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Biden's one-word response —...
Voice of America
China-Russia Military Ties Boosted by Invasion of Ukraine
London — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven military relations between Russia and China closer – and the outcome of the war could have a big impact on the future relationship, according to a new report. “China’s decision to tacitly side with Russia despite its February 2022...
Voice of America
Free Press Advocates Criticize US Response to Journalist Killed in West Bank
The State Department has reacted to an Israeli statement on the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying the U.S. will press Israel to review the rules of engagement of its forces in the West Bank to take steps to mitigate the risk to journalists and other civilians. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Document Seized at Trump Home Described Foreign Government's Nuclear Capabilities, Post Says
Washington — A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the...
Voice of America
Exiled Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya to Attend UNGA in Person
State Department — Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya plans to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in person for the first time since the disputed Belarusian presidential election in August 2020, according to diplomatic sources close to her. The sources say Tsikhanouskaya and her delegation will address...
Voice of America
Huge Relief Operation for Pakistani Flood Survivors Gathers Steam
GENEVA — The United Nations is rapidly scaling up its relief operation in Pakistan amid fears the situation could further deteriorate as more rains are predicted in the coming month. Torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan have killed more than 1,200 people, and affected upwards of 33 million,...
Voice of America
Military Reserves, Civil Defense Worry Taiwan as China Looms
Taipei, taiwan — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training, he said. The course, part of Taiwan’s efforts to deter a Chinese invasion, was...
Voice of America
IAEA Chief: Attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Playing With Fire'
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that the continued attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are "unacceptable," and he urged a demilitarized area in and around the facility. "We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place," Rafael Mariano Grossi warned...
Voice of America
Kazakhstan Says China's Xi to Visit, in First Foreign Trip Since Pandemic
Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan — Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents,...
Voice of America
Venezuela: Armed Forces Make Largest Pot Bust in 10 Years
TIRAYA, Venezuela — The armed forces of Venezuela announced Monday what they characterized as the largest marijuana bust of the past 10 years in the South American country. Members of the armed forces on Saturday intercepted a vessel carrying more than 2.8 metric tons (3.1 US tons) of marijuana, almost 8 kilograms (18 pounds) of cocaine, and extra outboard boat motors off Venezuela's Caribbean coast, said General Domingo Hernández, general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. He added that the vessel had departed Colombia and was en route to the island of Martinique.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Revokes Critical Newspaper’s License
More inspectors leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as fighting continues around the site. Russia has revoked the license of a newspaper that’s been highly critical of the Kremlin. How every day travelers are bringing aid to those that need it.
Voice of America
Last Working Reactor at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Taken Off Grid
The last working reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the electricity grid due to Russian shelling, according to Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company. “Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the [last working] transmission line was disconnected," Energoatom said in a...
