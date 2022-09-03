ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Voice of America

Blast in Kabul Kills 2 Russian Embassy Staff, 4 Afghans

Islamabad — A blast near the entrance to the Russian embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday killed at least six people, including two employees of the diplomatic mission. An “unidentified terrorist activated an explosive device” when a Russian diplomat stepped outside to announce the names of Afghan visa...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Afghanistan, 6 Killed

At least six people have been killed by an earthquake that has hit northeastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday. Authorities say the death toll could rise. The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Jalalabad, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. In June, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan, killing more than1,000 people. Some information...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Taliban Claim Media Reform as Journalists Decry Censorship

Taliban leaders are touting the success of so-called media reforms which bar state and private TV channels in Afghanistan from showing programs considered indecent — such as foreign movies or songs by female singers — or any content that is critical of Islam or the Taliban themselves. “Ninety-five...
WORLD
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Iran Over Cyberattack

Albania has ordered Iranian officials out of the country and severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following an investigation into a cyberattack that it concluded was Iranian "state aggression" when it hit the Adriatic coast nation in July. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the expulsion of all Iranian diplomats...
WORLD
Voice of America

Pakistan Ex-PM's Comments Over Appointment of Army Chief Fuel Tensions

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's coalition government this week of delaying fresh national elections to appoint "a new army chief of their own choice" to protect their alleged corrupt practices and ill-gotten wealth. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his coalition partners and the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Says No to Appeals to Designate Russia a State Sponsor of Terror

White House — President Joe Biden has made a final decision to not designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said Tuesday, saying that such a move could backfire and have unintended consequences for U.S. support of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. Biden's one-word response —...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

China-Russia Military Ties Boosted by Invasion of Ukraine

London — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven military relations between Russia and China closer – and the outcome of the war could have a big impact on the future relationship, according to a new report. “China’s decision to tacitly side with Russia despite its February 2022...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Free Press Advocates Criticize US Response to Journalist Killed in West Bank

The State Department has reacted to an Israeli statement on the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying the U.S. will press Israel to review the rules of engagement of its forces in the West Bank to take steps to mitigate the risk to journalists and other civilians. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Exiled Belarusian Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya to Attend UNGA in Person

State Department — Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya plans to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in person for the first time since the disputed Belarusian presidential election in August 2020, according to diplomatic sources close to her. The sources say Tsikhanouskaya and her delegation will address...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Huge Relief Operation for Pakistani Flood Survivors Gathers Steam

GENEVA — The United Nations is rapidly scaling up its relief operation in Pakistan amid fears the situation could further deteriorate as more rains are predicted in the coming month. Torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan have killed more than 1,200 people, and affected upwards of 33 million,...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Military Reserves, Civil Defense Worry Taiwan as China Looms

Taipei, taiwan — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training, he said. The course, part of Taiwan’s efforts to deter a Chinese invasion, was...
MILITARY
Voice of America

IAEA Chief: Attacks on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'Playing With Fire'

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that the continued attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are "unacceptable," and he urged a demilitarized area in and around the facility. "We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place," Rafael Mariano Grossi warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Kazakhstan Says China's Xi to Visit, in First Foreign Trip Since Pandemic

Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan — Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents,...
HEALTH
Voice of America

Venezuela: Armed Forces Make Largest Pot Bust in 10 Years

TIRAYA, Venezuela — The armed forces of Venezuela announced Monday what they characterized as the largest marijuana bust of the past 10 years in the South American country. Members of the armed forces on Saturday intercepted a vessel carrying more than 2.8 metric tons (3.1 US tons) of marijuana, almost 8 kilograms (18 pounds) of cocaine, and extra outboard boat motors off Venezuela's Caribbean coast, said General Domingo Hernández, general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. He added that the vessel had departed Colombia and was en route to the island of Martinique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia Revokes Critical Newspaper’s License

More inspectors leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as fighting continues around the site. Russia has revoked the license of a newspaper that’s been highly critical of the Kremlin. How every day travelers are bringing aid to those that need it.
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Last Working Reactor at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Taken Off Grid

The last working reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the electricity grid due to Russian shelling, according to Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company. “Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the [last working] transmission line was disconnected," Energoatom said in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

