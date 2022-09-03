Read full article on original website
Former PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprising PS5 Upgrade
A game that was previously made available via PlayStation Plus all the way back in May 2019 has now qualified for a free upgrade on PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, a number of games that first came to PS4 have been getting updated to take advantage of Sony's next-gen console. Sadly, many of these PS5 upgrades for games on PS4 haven't been given to players who have downloaded qualified titles via PlayStation Plus since they don't technically "own" the product. Fortunately, for one game in question, this situation no longer holds true.
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
New Steam Game Immediately Becomes Top Seller
A new game that released on Steam today has immediately launched to the top of the platform's "Top Sellers" chart. For the most part, Steam's Top Sellers chart is full of a ton of different titles. Some of these games are ones that aren't launching for months (Destiny 2: Lightfall) while pieces of hardware like the Steam Deck also always appear near the top. And while there's a chance that the Top Sellers list could change before in the coming days, this week's biggest new game release seems to have already gotten off to an incredibly hot start on Steam.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
PS5 System Update Adds Highly Requested Features and Settings
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is officially live as of earlier today. The new PS5 system update brings a bunch of highly requested features out of beta, which was released a couple of months back, for everyone globally with one of the PlayStation consoles. That includes, but is not limited to, 1440p HDMI video output support, the ability to create "gamelists" which are basically folders, and more.
Xbox Update Adds Overdue Social Feature and More
If you're an Xbox user who's tired of hearing every small noise that comes from your teammates' headsets whenever you're playing a multiplayer game or are in a party, this latest console update is the one for you. Microsoft announced this week that voice suppression is now a standard console feature, but it's only available on the Xbox Series X|S devices, for now. Accompanying that noise suppression was one more feature to round out the rest of the console update.
The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red
While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: The Hunter Gameplay Trailer Released
Of late, Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K Games has been sharing more information about the video game's all-new hero and protagonist, the Hunter. As has been pointed out multiple times in the promotional material, the Hunter is apparently the first time that an official Marvel hero has been fully customizable in a video game like this. As such, the new gameplay trailer for the Hunter details just how that impacts the title mechanically.
Rockstar Games Update Seemingly Teases End of GTA 5
A recent move from Rockstar Games may have just indicated that work on Grand Theft Auto V is finally coming to a close. First released all the way back in 2013, Rockstar has continued to support GTA 5 for the better part of the past decade. This support has largely come in the form of additional content for GTA Online to go along with various ports of the game for PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X. With the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6 now on the horizon, though, it looks like Rockstar is finally putting the most recent entry in the series in the rearview mirror.
PlayStation Boss Complains About Impending Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity
Xbox and PlayStation are having a pretty public spat over where Call of Duty will be playable going forward. It goes without saying that Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment, consistently racking up billions of dollars in sales and microtransactions. The brand has only become more valuable with free-to-play spin-offs like Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone elevating the brand and offering other sources of revenue outside of the yearly mainline release. It's a pillar of the online gaming community and has played into being a marquee franchise for both Xbox and PlayStation at different points in time due to marketing exclusivity deals. Now, things are changing with the impending closure of Xbox's acquisition of Activision.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Announces Blu-ray Release
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero became the number one movie in North America for its opening weekend, proving that there is a market for the anime medium outside of Japan to a major extent. With the Z-Fighters' latest adventure still in theaters, the Red Ribbon Army's latest return will be making its way to home video, as new details have landed for the upcoming physical release that will bring Piccolo, Gohan, and more to a special Blu-Ray set.
The Disney+ Day 2022 Subscription Deal Starts Tonight
The second annual Disney+ day event takes place on September 8th, which segues into the D23 Expo 2022 event over the weekend. In other words, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal that kicks off tonight, September 7th / 8th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. After that time, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99 through September 19th.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Shares Bleak Update on the Cronenberg Dimension
Rick and Morty is now back up and running with Season 6 of the series, and the big premiere has offered up a majorly bleak update on the state of the Cronenberg Dimension seen in the first season of the series. One of the series' first big multiversal jokes came during the first season episode "Rick Potion No. 9" as the titular duo had unwittingly transformed Earth's population into a mass of Cronenberg monsters with a blend of a love potion and a flu. We've seen some looks at this universe in the seasons since, but the newest update has to be the biggest bummer yet.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ad Arrives in Times Square
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has returned to Netflix with new episodes further following the story of Jolyne Cujoh as she fights against the nefarious Pucci while attempting to save her father's life. While Jolyne hasn't been successful in saving the Stardust Crusader, the latest installments have taken things to new heights. It would seem that New York City's Times Square has helped in pushing the anime adaptation from Hirohiko Araki, as a new advertisement for Jolyne's battles has arrived in the Big Apple.
Mortal Kombat McFarlane Toys Wave 10 Pre-Orders: Batman Who Laughs, Spawn, Kabal
McFarlane Toys has launched the 10th wave in their Mortal Kombat lineup with 7-inch scale figures based on the Darkest Knight Noob Saibot skin (The Batman Who Laughs), Shadow of Spawn skin, and Kabal's Rapid Red skin from MK11. Spawn fans will likely be especially interested in the Shadow of Spawn figure, as it features a classic look. Details on the entire lineup can be found below, including pre-order links.
