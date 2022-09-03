Read full article on original website
R.W. WMAS
4d ago
WTF is he supposed to do about the situation? This clueless SOB, is too damn busy demonstrating the proper way to ride an electric scooter.
Dieter Hess
3d ago
the legal process in Milwaukee? are you kidding me?? felons of violent crimes get SIGNATURE bonds and do it again.....wash rinse repeat
SinisterStone
4d ago
Oh look what crawled out of his cave living under his private security while crime rises. Used his race to get the votes then leaves his people in a war zone.
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fires shots in neighborhood, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly firing gunshots in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Officers were dispatched to the area near 100th Street and Hampton Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say during an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Melvina shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7. Police said the victim, 19, was shot near 26th and Melvina just after 1 p.m. when someone opened fire from a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment....
Quadruple shooting, fire suspect found dead in Milwaukee
The suspect of a quadruple shooting and fire in Milwaukee was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 4 people shot, wounded in 3 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say four people were shot in three separate incidents on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near 45th and Concordia. A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both are expected to survive. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; 50-year-old dead at 83rd & Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - A 50-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 83rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee late Tuesday, Sept. 6. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim died on the scene despite lifesaving efforts. Police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting wounded 5, police seek 'person of interest'
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department said it has identified and is looking for a "person of interest" in a shooting that wounded five people in August. Police said they are "looking to speak with" 38-year-old Anthony Garcia. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee neighbor shooter Leslie Bost dead, victim's son says
Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center in August, is dead, according to the son of Shirley Mallory. Shirley was killed in the shooting.
WISN
Five people shot in six hours in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 50-year-old man Tuesday night at a Milwaukee bar. The shooting happened just about 11:35 p.m. at Kam's Corner Tap near 84th Street and Lisbon Avenue. The medical examiner's office identified him as Donald Lockwood. Four other...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - Regina Allen, 35, of Milwaukee, known by friends as Mya, was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they say killed the transgender woman. A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy. Through Facebook, Allen's friend said she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, seriously hurt, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance photos of a vehicle connected with the shooter who left a Milwaukee man, 41, seriously hurt near 34th and Wells Sept. 3. Police said the shots were fired around 7 a.m. as the victim walked in the area. The shooter was in a vehicle that pulled up before the shots were fired, fleeing in the vehicle afterward.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
39th and Chambers shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, Sept. 5 near 39th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; woman wounded by gunfire out of hospital
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News learned new details on Tuesday, Sept. 6 about a woman hurt in a shootout over the weekend between Milwaukee police and an accused killer. We know the man police killed was Ernest Blakney, who prosecutors accuse of homicide. What was supposed to be a fun Friday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run
MILWAUKEE - 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run. According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
wlip.com
Kenosha Police Investigate Double Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured. It happened just after 5 PM Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Two people arrived at local area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. At the same time police spoke with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs seized in Richfield, why no arrests have been made
RICHFIELD, Wis. - As the 46 puppies that were illegally transported to Washington County found new homes on Tuesday, Sept. 6, FOX6 News learned the man who brought them to Wisconsin in the back of his pickup has not been arrested. A lieutenant with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Racine; 2 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Two people, a man and a woman, were wounded. The first shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near Wisconsin and Hubbard. Officers responded to a report of shots fired with a woman struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers were directed to where the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Phony Kenosha County 'eye doctor' charged again
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - FOX6 Investigators keep catching the same Kenosha County man impersonating an eye doctor. Now, with new criminal charges filed, police are trying to track him down. Lee Hagopian, 53, of Silver Lake is now charged with practicing optometry without a license and misdemeanor theft. There is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At least 4 Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 shot downtown Monday
Milwaukee shootings left four people hurt on Sunday (a road rage shooting at 48th and Villard, a shooting at 12th and Atkinson, a shooting at 5th and Hadley and a shooting at an unknown location). Another two people were hurt in a shooting downtown early Monday near MLK and State.
