The top 10 states where Gen Z workers can make the most annually

By Jordan Hart
 4 days ago

Savanna Durr/Insider

  • Each of the survey's top 10 states reports Gen Z earning more than $30,000 annually.
  • Glassdoor reports that Gen Z is choosing the suburbs over costly metropolitan areas.
  • The generation is expected to earn more than millenials in less than 10 years, report says.

As Generation Z continues to join the workforce, some states are leading the way in offering the biggest paychecks for young professionals.

An August analysis by GoBankingRates showed which of the 50 states are home to the top earners in Gen Z, and how much the younger residents there are making.

According to a 2020 Bank of America survey, Gen Z, those born between 1997-2016, is the fastest growing generation, CNBC reports . They're expected to surpass millenials' income as early as 2031, the survey says.

Although cities with a higher cost of living tend to pay more, Glassdoor reports that Gen Z workers are choosing the suburban lifestyle.

These are the 10 states where Gen Zers are earning the most, according to GoBankingRates.

10. Hawaii

Median annual earnings: $36,318.79

Median hourly earnings: $22.54

9. California

Median annual earnings: $36,641.05

Median hourly earnings: $22.74

8. Rhode Island

Median annual earnings: $36,689.39

Median hourly earnings: $22.77

7. New Jersey

Median annual earnings: $37,285.57

Median hourly earnings: $23.14

6. Maryland

Median annual earnings: $37,752.85

Median hourly earnings: $23.43

5. New York

Median annual earnings: $38,413.49

Median hourly earnings: $23.84

4. Alaska

Median annual earnings: $39,396.38

Median hourly earnings: $24.45

3. Connecticut

Median annual earnings: $39,589.74

Median hourly earnings: $24.57

2. Washington

Median annual earnings: $39,976.45

Median hourly earnings: $24.81

1. Massachusetts

Median annual earnings: $41,491.08

Median hourly earnings: $25.75

Read the original article on Business Insider

