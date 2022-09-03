ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

Ottawa, KS, teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing, ransacking residence

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqQKl_0hhC0Jph00

A 14-year-old boy from Ottawa, Kansas, was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a residence Friday in the 700 block of East Garfield Street.

The owner of the residence reported to police they returned to find their home had been ransacked and was missing property, including weapons.

While inside the residence, the teen reportedly discharged a weapon multiple times, leaving one round lodged in a wall at the residence next to the victim.

No injuries were reported.

“In a year where firearms are related to too many serious crimes in Ottawa, we are fortunate no one was injured during this incident,” Ottawa Police Department Chief Adam Weingartner said in a news release. “…We encourage everyone to keep firearms secured no matter their location. I know that is easier said than done inside a locked residence but keeping firearms locked in a safe when away from your home will help reduce the chances of weapons ending up in a criminal’s hands.”

The teen, who lives in the area, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, criminal discharge of a weapon, aggravated child endangerment, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. It was determined the total loss exceeds $1000.

Officers say the teen will remain in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence until a court hearing is set in Franklin County.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24. The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24. Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen...
OTTAWA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Ottawa, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa Police Department
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

State hospital employee, patient appear in court

OSAWATOMIE — A teenage patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital, who prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together, appeared in Miami County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 1. The 18-year-old patient is...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
WIBW

1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media

MADISON, Kan. (WIBW) - One teenager and two adults were arrested after a threat to a Kansas school was posted to social media with a picture of a firearm. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 4, officials were made aware of a threat against a local school that was posted on social media the day before. The post included a picture of a firearm.
MADISON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
INDEPENDENCE, MO
921news.com

Body Found in Parker Kansas

On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
PARKER, KS
JC Post

Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Injuries reported in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Police take uncooperative Free State student into custody after report of shooting threat; no weapon found, district says

A Free State student was taken into custody Tuesday after a report of a threat of a school shooting, according to the Lawrence school district. A Free State High School parent reported to the school Tuesday morning that their student heard another Free State student make a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday, the district said in a news release. The school administration worked with a school resource officer to investigate. While interviewing the student alleged to have made the threat, the student refused to comply with school staff and the SRO and left school grounds, the release said.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy