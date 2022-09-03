Ottawa, KS, teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing, ransacking residence

A 14-year-old boy from Ottawa, Kansas, was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a residence Friday in the 700 block of East Garfield Street.

The owner of the residence reported to police they returned to find their home had been ransacked and was missing property, including weapons.

While inside the residence, the teen reportedly discharged a weapon multiple times, leaving one round lodged in a wall at the residence next to the victim.

No injuries were reported.

“In a year where firearms are related to too many serious crimes in Ottawa, we are fortunate no one was injured during this incident,” Ottawa Police Department Chief Adam Weingartner said in a news release. “…We encourage everyone to keep firearms secured no matter their location. I know that is easier said than done inside a locked residence but keeping firearms locked in a safe when away from your home will help reduce the chances of weapons ending up in a criminal’s hands.”

The teen, who lives in the area, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, criminal discharge of a weapon, aggravated child endangerment, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. It was determined the total loss exceeds $1000.

Officers say the teen will remain in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence until a court hearing is set in Franklin County.

