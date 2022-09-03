ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard Police Department investigating double homicide on Saturday morning

By Claire Geary
 4 days ago
Two people were found dead inside of a residence in Willard on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from Willard Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 8:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, where they were alerted by family members of two dead people inside the residence, the release said.

Officers entered the home and discovered the victims, the release said.

The victims are Brandi Thornton and Juelz Bryant, according to a GoFundMe page fundraising money for the family.

The City of Willard is holding a vigil on Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Doster Plaza for community members to grieve.

This is being handled as a homicide investigation.

A person of interest is being questioned by police.


