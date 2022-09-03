The softening of record high home prices and inflation at its highest level in 40 years have dominated the summer housing market. Homes that were becoming increasingly out of reach just a few months ago are becoming more attainable as the housing market goes through a dramatic rebalancing. In some dynamic markets like Phoenix, home prices are adjusting amid an increasing inventory, the result of which is sellers being forced to revisit their listing strategy to stay competitive. As a seller, you may have missed “the peak” but that does not mean you are out of luck when it comes to landing fantastic terms for the sale of your home.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO