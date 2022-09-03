Read full article on original website
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, ArizonacookfortodayBuckeye, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
azbigmedia.com
Obsidian on Ocotillo Apartments in Glendale sell for $56.4M
Tower 16 Capital Partners has sold Obsidian on Ocotillo Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily project in Glendale, AZ, for $56.4 million. The property was purchased by Tower 16 in April 2021 for $40 million in an off-market transaction. The new buyer is SB Real Estate Partners, who is planning to further improve the property during its ownership.
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among fresh arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
KTAR.com
Ground breaks on Phoenix-based hardware facility at PV|303
PHOENIX — Construction recently began on a Phoenix-based hardware company at Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor, aiming to better serve West Valley residents. Copper State Bolt and Nut Company will open its next 39,000-square-feet facility at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, according to a press release.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
KTAR.com
Two Valley cities ranked among top 10 best real estate markets
PHOENIX — Two Valley cities were recently ranked among the top 10 places to buy a house in the nation, according to a personal finance website. Gilbert came in at No. 7 and Peoria No. 9 in WalletHub’s comparison of the best real estate markets in that nation.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks in Top 15 among rudest cities in U.S.
For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common. Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to find the rudest cities in the U.S. and Phoenix ranks in the Top 15 rudest cities in the U.S.
azbigmedia.com
5 ways to shift seller strategy in an increasing inventory environment
The softening of record high home prices and inflation at its highest level in 40 years have dominated the summer housing market. Homes that were becoming increasingly out of reach just a few months ago are becoming more attainable as the housing market goes through a dramatic rebalancing. In some dynamic markets like Phoenix, home prices are adjusting amid an increasing inventory, the result of which is sellers being forced to revisit their listing strategy to stay competitive. As a seller, you may have missed “the peak” but that does not mean you are out of luck when it comes to landing fantastic terms for the sale of your home.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
azdot.gov
I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone
A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
AZFamily
Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande. Neighbors stopped by the home where the 4 people were killed near Casa Grande, leaving candles, balloons and stuffed animals. Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Court documents show...
AZFamily
U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
