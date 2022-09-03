Read full article on original website
Report: Danny Ainge celebrated as if he’d kept Chris Paul from joining Lakers himself when Clippers won trade war
In December of 2011, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to acquire guard Chris Paul from the New Orleans Hornets. However, the deal fell through. The NBA owned the Hornets at the time, and former league commissioner David Stern blocked the deal from happening. In the end, Paul landed with the...
Nick Young names Luke Walton as someone he wants to fight in boxing match: ‘That would be a 1st-round knockout’
Former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Nick Young has been in the news lately for somewhat odd reasons. The former baller is seemingly trying to get his boxing career off the ground, and he has been spitballing people from his past that he would like to face off against. A few days ago, he mentioned Minnesota Timberwolves guard and former teammate D’Angelo Russell as a possible competitor.
R.J. Hampton wants to get revenge on LeBron James for chasedown block: ‘It pisses me off every time I see it’
As one of the best players in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James surely has a lot of opponents across the league who would love to get revenge on him in one way or another. As it turns out, one of those players is Orlando Magic youngster R.J....
NBA・
Patrick Beverley says Lakers have a ‘different respect’ over Clippers in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley appears to be enjoying the beginning of his time with the team, and he compared it to when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley threw a bit of a dig at his former team, claiming that there is a different respect for Lakers players in Los Angeles.
Darvin Ham gives positive update on Kendrick Nunn’s recovery despite slight caveat
Though guard Kendrick Nunn is entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has yet to actually suit up for a single game. As many Lakers fans know, Nunn was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee just before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Though it was initially believed that he would only be out a matter of weeks, his absence due to injury ended up lasting the entire season.
NBA 2K23 releases player ratings for LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and others
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is fast approaching, and for fans all over the world, that means the impending arrival of the latest addition of the NBA 2K video game series. With NBA 2K23 set to drop on Sept. 9, some of the ratings of the league’s top players have been revealed.
