Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Daily

Nick Young names Luke Walton as someone he wants to fight in boxing match: ‘That would be a 1st-round knockout’

Former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Nick Young has been in the news lately for somewhat odd reasons. The former baller is seemingly trying to get his boxing career off the ground, and he has been spitballing people from his past that he would like to face off against. A few days ago, he mentioned Minnesota Timberwolves guard and former teammate D’Angelo Russell as a possible competitor.
Darvin Ham gives positive update on Kendrick Nunn’s recovery despite slight caveat

Though guard Kendrick Nunn is entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has yet to actually suit up for a single game. As many Lakers fans know, Nunn was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee just before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Though it was initially believed that he would only be out a matter of weeks, his absence due to injury ended up lasting the entire season.
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

