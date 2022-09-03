Though guard Kendrick Nunn is entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has yet to actually suit up for a single game. As many Lakers fans know, Nunn was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee just before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Though it was initially believed that he would only be out a matter of weeks, his absence due to injury ended up lasting the entire season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO