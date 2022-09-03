ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football player injured in game passes away at Texas hospital

By Chris Whited
 4 days ago

DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family.

Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.

According to a social media post from the Dalhart Independent School District on Friday, Cancino was airlifted to Lubbock after he lost consciousness during the game.

The school district said at the time he was in critical condition in the Pediatric ICU at UMC Children’s Hospital.

However, his family later announced on social media early Saturday morning that Cancino had passed away.

“Thank you to the community of Dalhart and the Texas panhandle for all the prayers, the calls, text and messages but unfortunately Yahir passed from his injuries. We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life. We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory.

I know one thing for sure, that is Yahir is with our Heavenly Father this kid love Him so much and was never afraid to share the gospel. I know he is up there pulling pranks and being the little rascal that is is.

Post by family on Facebook

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family.

Related Content: West Texas football player in Lubbock hospital after serious injury Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

towntalkradio.com

Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock

Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
