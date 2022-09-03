BALTIMORE - The USS Constellation is a staple in Baltimore's Inner Harbor and the last sail-only warship designed and built by the U.S. Navy."Just to be able to get on and walk around and feel like you're back in history, it's really fun," said Ben Steinberg as he walked around the deck with his family. This week, the Constellation will be joined by some of its modern day comrades for the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. "We're so excited to have the Navy coming up, Coast Guard, Army ships, we've got planes flying over," said Chris Rowsom,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO