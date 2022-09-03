Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Michael Phipps Joins Navy Men’s Lacrosse Coaching Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Amplo announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Phipps to the Midshipmen coaching staff. Phipps, who served as an assistant coach at Navy for three seasons (2015-17), returns to Annapolis after spending the last five seasons at Georgetown. “We could not be more excited to welcome Michael, Maggie, Finley […]
CBS Sports
College football top 25: Delaware climbs into top 10 of FCS Power Rankings following upset over Navy
There's nothing that welcomes back college football more than FCS-over-FBS victories in Week 1, and we got two of those last weekend with Delaware's 14-7 win over Navy and William & Mary's 41-24 drubbing of Charlotte. Making his debut as Delaware's coach, Ryan Carty's defense held the Midshipmen to a...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
restaurantclicks.com
Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Baltimore Restaurants
One of the best feelings in the world is eating good food. In addition to the food, the restaurant’s ambiance plays an integral role in boosting your outdoor dining experience. You must also consider the restaurant’s cuisines to ensure they cook some of your preferred dishes, especially when hosting...
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore
Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore
Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
City's historic ships share the spotlight during Maryland Fleet Week
BALTIMORE - The USS Constellation is a staple in Baltimore's Inner Harbor and the last sail-only warship designed and built by the U.S. Navy."Just to be able to get on and walk around and feel like you're back in history, it's really fun," said Ben Steinberg as he walked around the deck with his family. This week, the Constellation will be joined by some of its modern day comrades for the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. "We're so excited to have the Navy coming up, Coast Guard, Army ships, we've got planes flying over," said Chris Rowsom,...
prrecordgazette.com
Julia Budzinski remembered by extended Blue Jays family
BALTIMORE – Camden Yards is always a special place for Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, with visits here offering a chance to catch up with family in the area. It was an extra poignant moment on Monday, however, when a large group made the drive up from Richmond, Va. to celebrate the memory of Budzinski’s daughter Julia, who died in a tragic boating accident back in July.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Wbaltv.com
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
WMDT.com
‘My concern is my Grandfather’s legacy’: Marvel grandson reacts to confederate flag controversy in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls for the confederate flag to come down from a local museum in Georgetown continue with the grandson of the museum’s founder speaking out, saying if the Georgetown Historical Society doesn’t take it down the family wants the museum’s name to change. Tom...
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Wbaltv.com
Rooftop fire in south Baltimore spreads to neighboring homes
A rooftop fire spread to neighboring homes Monday in south Baltimore. Fire officials said crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the 1500 block South Charles Street, where smoke and flames shot from the rooftop deck of one home and spread to a neighboring rowhome. Two households were displaced.
wypr.org
Bicycle race fans caught a glimpse of riders in downhill speed battle
Spectators clustered along the tree lined streets of Mt Vernon in midtown Baltimore on Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of bicycle riders speeding by during the Maryland Cycling Classic. More than 50,000 people watched the race across the region. Athletes hit speeds upwards of 45 miles per hour on city streets after battling across the rolling hills of Baltimore County on a 120 mile route. The 34-year-old Belgium native Sep Vanmarcke won the race.
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
1 dead and multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
A man was killed and multiple other people injured at a Maryland convenience store near Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were dispatched to a 7-Eleven in Maryland at 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, the agency said. Police did...
Youth curfew to be enforced by Maryland county amid violence
Officials in a Maryland county near the nation’s capital that has had its deadliest month in decades say they will strictly enforce a curfew aimed at keeping teens off the streets at night.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
