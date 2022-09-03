Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City school is working to help students improve on both the behavior and academic fronts. According to the state Department of Education, Mississippi’s dropout rate hit 8.5% during the 2020-2021 school year. That’s a downward trend from the 13.9% rate in 2014.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt church promotes mentorship in youth outreach
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact. Calvin Bogan, a youth pastor at West Point Church, said he’s concerned about weekend headlines involving six juveniles arrested on multiple felonies - all between the ages of 12 and 15.
extrainningsoftball.com
Southern Miss Assistant Coach Mark Mulvany Resigns to Pursue Songwriting Career
Southern Miss assistant coach Mark Mulvany resigned his post on Tuesday, he announced on social media. Mulvany spent the last three seasons on the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff, serving as the sole full-time assistant during his tenure. Those three years included a 65-62 overall record and a 29-23 overall record during the 2022 season.
WDAM-TV
Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67. The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island. “Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is...
WDAM-TV
Covington County EMA hosts first aircraft accident seminar
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management personnel, law enforcement officers, healthcare workers and students gathered in Covington County Wednesday for a first-ever seminar on how to respond to aircraft accidents. The event at the Collins Civic Center was hosted by the Jackson Flight Standards District Office of the Federal Aviation...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police recognize 3 officers for utilizing crisis intervention training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Hattiesburg police officers were recognized during Tuesday’s city council meeting for their efforts in de-escalating a situation. Mayor Toby Barker made a special presentation to officers Eric Lopez, Christopher Sumrall and James Harrison. The officers recently used CIT, or crisis intervention team training, to...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Kiwanis Club celebrates 35 years, new president
A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain.
WDAM-TV
Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart's 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win. Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. GAME TIME: Liberty at Southern Miss.
WDAM-TV
Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. A fun-filled way to celebrate Labor Day weekend, players competed in doubles and mixed doubles. Carrie Olsson, an assistant professional coach, said it’s never too late to get...
WDAM-TV
Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun. Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark. Although the season is ending,...
WDAM-TV
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most people pile into cars to travel over the Labor Day Weekend, but others, like the Nelsons, spend the holiday closer to home. Avie Nelson and her husband both work full-time jobs, and they try to get quality time with their kids whenever possible. They decided to make the most of the long holiday weekend right here in their hometown of Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
What’s new at the Hattiesburg Zoo?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is always something new going on at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We strive to offer a new experience for our guests each time they visit our Zoo,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which operates and manages the Hattiesburg Zoo. “The addition of new animals, species and programs to the Zoo is exciting and in keeping with our mission to further our guests’ appreciation, respect and knowledge of nature.”
WDAM-TV
FY23 budget set to raise minimum wage for most Hattiesburg city employees
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart's 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win. Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week. Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week. 6pm Headlines 9/6. Live recording. 3 HPD officers recognized for utilizing crisis intervention
WDAM-TV
Community Action Team meets with Forrest Co. Supervisors for update on July deputy-involved shooting
Three Hattiesburg police officers were recognized during Tuesday's city council meeting for their efforts in de-escalating a situation. FY23 budget set to raise minimum wage for most Hattiesburg city employees.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker and representatives from both the Forrest County and Lamar County boards of supervisors shared how Pine Belt citizens can help our neighbors in Jackson during its water crisis. Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart's 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win
Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week. Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament. Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg. GAME TIME: Liberty at Southern Miss.
WDAM-TV
New 3-D Expression Exhibit at Lauren Rogers Museum
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has a new exhibit featuring 3-D works made out of quilt pieces. Featuring 42 different artists from around the world, the pieces come from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. The artists took pieces of quilts and made them into 3-D art forms ranging from unique takes on traditional quilts to sculptures that look very little like the beginning pieces.
WDAM-TV
Petal Healing Garden home run derby fundraiser moved to Saturday
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Healing Garden has announced that their home run derby fundraiser has been moved to this weekend. According to the non-profit organization, the “Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby” has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 10, due to poor weather conditions.
WDAM-TV
Annie B’s ‘Patriots Day Celebration’ lunch set for Friday
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Covington County restaurant is getting ready to serve a big meal to those who have served others. Annie B’s will be hosting its annual “Patriots Day Celebration” on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This event offers a...
