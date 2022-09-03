Read full article on original website
Related
Former West Virginia hospital CEO sued after employees were left without health coverage
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- The U.S. Department of Labor is suing a former West Virginia hospital CEO because he allegedly failed to forward contributions to the company’s healthcare plan. This apparently led to the plan’s cancellation and left employees with benefits with many unpaid claims and without health coverage. Charles Hatfield was the CEO of Williamson […]
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Doctor, eye care business agree to settlement over fraudulent claims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a doctor and an eye care business in Huntington have paid more than $907,000 to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. The settlement was with Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington Inc., according to...
West Virginia eye doctor to pay over $900K for allegedly submitting false Medicare claims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against an ophthalmologist accused of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. According to United States Attorney Will Thompson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington, Inc, […]
Williamson Daily News
Dept. of Labor files suit against Williamson Mayor
WILLIAMSON — The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against former Williamson Memorial Hospital CEO and current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, according to a news release from the agency. In the release, the agency said it has taken legal action after an investigation by its Employee Benefits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
Yeager Airport officials accused of withholding documents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A group of doctors who operate a private jet out of Charleston’s Yeager Airport say top officials, including former CEO Nick Keller, intentionally withheld key documents that were sought as part of a lawsuit. The doctor’s group, Pluri Potent Partnership, sued the airport in October 2021. The lawsuit claims that employees at Capital […]
Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
Resolution to honorarily name Charleston street for KJ Taylor passes city council
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council has passed a resolution to rename a street after a teenager shot and killed last April. According to the council, the 900 block of West 2nd Street in Charleston will be honorarily named for Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, an 18-year-old Capital High School student athlete who was shot […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
WSAZ
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
WSAZ
Community members raising money for business after fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a fire left a well known local business destroyed, community members are stepping up to help those affected. Early on the morning of August 1, a fire broke out at R&R Tent Rentals near South Webster. The business would provide tents for events all over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Straw Firearm Purchase
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, Hershey...
West Virginia officials investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk Mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Several Raleigh County schools to remain closed Tuesday due to water issues
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly half a dozen schools in the Raleigh County area will be closed Tuesday due to water issues as announced by Raleigh County Schools on Monday. The announcement follows reports of several areas in Western Raleigh County experiencing water issues as early as Sunday. Schools...
Kanawha shelter at max capacity, seeking homes, supplies for animals
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that their shelter is at max capacity. In a release, KCHA said that they have 124 adult dogs and only 108 kennels, which puts the shelter at “crisis capacity.” “We have adult dogs everywhere – the puppy room, the cat room, even our employee bathrooms have […]
Metro News
Boone County man sentenced for taking mine equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Tuesday for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, helped with taking specialized mine equipment from the site over nine days in April 2018. The effort caused more than $5,000 in damages.
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
Metro News
Thompson says break up of Huntington drug trafficking ring saved lives
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia Will Thompson believes lives were saved as a result of a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization that resulted in 19 federal criminal convictions. Thompson joined other law enforcement officials at a news conference Wednesday in Huntington just after...
WSAZ
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
Comments / 0