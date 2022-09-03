ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia hospital CEO sued after employees were left without health coverage

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- The U.S. Department of Labor is suing a former West Virginia hospital CEO because he allegedly failed to forward contributions to the company’s healthcare plan. This apparently led to the plan’s cancellation and left employees with benefits with many unpaid claims and without health coverage. Charles Hatfield was the CEO of Williamson […]
Williamson Daily News

Dept. of Labor files suit against Williamson Mayor

WILLIAMSON — The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against former Williamson Memorial Hospital CEO and current Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, according to a news release from the agency. In the release, the agency said it has taken legal action after an investigation by its Employee Benefits...
City
City
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport officials accused of withholding documents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A group of doctors who operate a private jet out of Charleston’s Yeager Airport say top officials, including former CEO Nick Keller, intentionally withheld key documents that were sought as part of a lawsuit. The doctor’s group, Pluri Potent Partnership, sued the airport in October 2021. The lawsuit claims that employees at Capital […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
#Us Labor Department#Health Care Plan#Medical Services#General Health#The Department Of Labor
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
SYLVESTER, WV
Lootpress

Western Raleigh County reporting water issues

BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation. This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Community members raising money for business after fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a fire left a well known local business destroyed, community members are stepping up to help those affected. Early on the morning of August 1, a fire broke out at R&R Tent Rentals near South Webster. The business would provide tents for events all over...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia officials investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk Mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Boone County man sentenced for taking mine equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Tuesday for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, helped with taking specialized mine equipment from the site over nine days in April 2018. The effort caused more than $5,000 in damages.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
Metro News

Thompson says break up of Huntington drug trafficking ring saved lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney for Southern West Virginia Will Thompson believes lives were saved as a result of a multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization that resulted in 19 federal criminal convictions. Thompson joined other law enforcement officials at a news conference Wednesday in Huntington just after...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a side-by-side in Mingo County claimed a life Sunday morning. According to Captain Terry Ballard with the DNR, Jacob Whitt, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. Officials say the side-by-side overturned near...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

