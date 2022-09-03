Read full article on original website
Ricardo Arroyo concedes to incumbent Kevin Hayden in Suffolk DA primary race marred by controversy
BOSTON — Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden defeated Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in a Democratic primary race for the DA's office that has been marred by controversy, according to The Associated Press. The AP called the race for Hayden, who has only served as district attorney for...
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell projected to win Dem primary for Mass. AG
BOSTON — Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is projected to win the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts Attorney General's Office over Boston workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, according to The Associated Press. Campbell was first elected to the Boston City Council in November 2015 and served District 4...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
Miranda wins five-way primary for Roxbury-based state Senate seat
STATE REP. LIZ MIRANDA, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, who grew up in a troubled Roxbury neighborhood and went on to Wellesley College, will move on from the Massachusetts House to the Senate after winning Tuesday’s five-way Democratic primary for the Roxbury-based Second Suffolk Senate seat. Miranda, 42,...
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
See updates on Suffolk DA race
BOSTON (WHDH) - In a race that has seen tensions rise and accusations develop into court actions, the candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney will see where the cards fall on Tuesday. Incumbent DA Kevin Hayden has been running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo for the position. Arroyo said...
Boston judge says protester was ‘wrongfully arrested’ outside Mayor Wu’s home for ordinance violation
Shannon Llewellyn was arrested in late April for “willful violation” of the city ordinance, which prohibits targeted residential demonstrations between the hours of 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. A judge reportedly dropped a charge against a woman last week who was the first protester to be arrested outside...
Cambridge primary voters went their own way regarding some key races. Here’s a comparison.
Cambridge primary voters went their own way regarding some key races. Here’s a comparison. The state primaries held Tuesday showed Cambridge voters bucking some statewide trends, with the most striking on the Democratic side being the popularity of secretary of state candidate Tanisha Sullivan in her run against seven-term incumbent William Francis Galvin. Cantabrigians Republicans also opted decisively for a gubernatorial candidate condemned by former president Donald Trump, while Republicans statewide chose the one Trump endorsed.
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)
To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
Liss-Riordan’s self-funding in AG’s race hits $9.3 million
LESS THAN 24 HOURS before polls open, Shannon Liss-Riordan filed updated campaign finance numbers on Monday showing she has poured $9.3 million of her own money into her battle with Andrea Campbell for the Democratic nomination for attorney general. With Maura Healey effectively unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor,...
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Lieutenant Governor (Leah Cole Allen vs. Kate Campanale)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican battle for lieutenant governor features two former state representatives from the North Shore and Worcester, Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale, on the ballot Tuesday. Both have paired up with gubernatorial running mates, Geoff Diehl and Chris...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
Voting extended through midnight in Barnstable after vault issue delayed opening of polls
BOSTON — Voting will continue through midnight in one Massachusetts community with the permission of a judge, after a vault issue delayed the opening of polling places. Secretary of State William Galvin advised voters in Barnstable that the opening of polls was delayed due to a mechanical issue with the town clerk's vault. Officials said the vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened.
A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts sentenced for drug trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States
BOSTON – A Dominican man residing in Massachusetts has been sentenced for fentanyl trafficking and illegal reentry into the United States after being deported. 26-year-old Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Aug. 31, 2022, to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On Oct. 22, 2021, Paulino pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Paulino has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2020.
Charge against Jette dropped
A charge of domestic abuse against Milton School Superintendent James Jette was dismissed in Stoughton District Court on Aug. 29 after the alleged victim refused to cooperate with the prosecution. Norfolk County District Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered the case dismissed for want of prosecution. His ruling came after Assistant...
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight
Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
