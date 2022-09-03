ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiba Inu#Wallets#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Contents Data#Shibaplay#Shib
u.today

35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Dogecoin Sees 4 Billion Coins Traded Within 24 Hours, Time for Another Price Move?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $100 Million

A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
ECONOMY
u.today

475 Billion SHIB Scooped up by Whales as ETH Merge Promises Positive Effects for SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Might Be Seconds Away from Breakdown Despite Merge Hype: Crypto Market Review, September 7

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Here's Who Is Buying LUNC Instead of SHIB and Why, David Gokhshtein Explains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Is on Verge of Further Downfall, But S&P 500 May Save It

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
u.today

XRP Flips Cardano Again, Claiming Seventh Spot: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ancient 15,000 BTC Moving 10 Days Prior to Massive BTC Drop

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Undergoes Important Update in Just Few Hours, Here's What to Do

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Here's How to Take Advantage of Ethereum Merge: CoinGecko Co-Founder

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Desperately Trying to Break Through: Crypto Market Review, September 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Another Rug Pull? Cornerchain (CNR) Tanks to Nearly Zero Hours After Rallying 149,000%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy