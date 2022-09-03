Read full article on original website
u.today
643 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales Over Weekend After Jim Cramer Said Not to Buy SHIB
WhaleStats multi-chain wallet tracker has shared that over the past two days, the largest Ethereum whales scooped up $8 million worth of the Shiba Inu meme coin. It happened a few days after CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors against buying cryptocurrencies in general, and SHIB and DOGE in particular. As...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6
u.today
September 13 Is Crucial Date for Cryptocurrency Market and Not Only Because of Ethereum Merge
u.today
35 Trillion SHIB Swapped in Last 24 Hours as Trading Volume Suddenly Jumps 23%
u.today
Dogecoin Sees 4 Billion Coins Traded Within 24 Hours, Time for Another Price Move?
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Whale Moves $100 Million
A Bitcoin whale address that was created back in 2013 sent 5,000 BTC (approximately $100 million) to Kraken, according to data provided by blockchain explorer OKLink. The latest transaction conducted by the address was made back in May 2021. As reported by U.Today, a large number of whale wallets started...
u.today
475 Billion SHIB Scooped up by Whales as ETH Merge Promises Positive Effects for SHIB
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Might Be Seconds Away from Breakdown Despite Merge Hype: Crypto Market Review, September 7
u.today
Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details
u.today
Here's Who Is Buying LUNC Instead of SHIB and Why, David Gokhshtein Explains
u.today
Bitcoin Is on Verge of Further Downfall, But S&P 500 May Save It
u.today
XRP Flips Cardano Again, Claiming Seventh Spot: Details
u.today
Ancient 15,000 BTC Moving 10 Days Prior to Massive BTC Drop
u.today
Ethereum Undergoes Important Update in Just Few Hours, Here's What to Do
u.today
Here's How to Take Advantage of Ethereum Merge: CoinGecko Co-Founder
u.today
XRP Desperately Trying to Break Through: Crypto Market Review, September 6
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Finalizes Successful Breakout, But There's Problem: Crypto Market Review, September 5
u.today
Another Rug Pull? Cornerchain (CNR) Tanks to Nearly Zero Hours After Rallying 149,000%
