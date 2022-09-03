ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the door open to NFL return

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhJiA_0hhBwvtz00

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh flirted with an NFL return this spring before turning it into a five-year contract extension . Now, one of the highest-paid college football coaches is once again leaving the door open to leaving Michigan.

The Wolverines finally experienced their breakout season in 2021, snapping their losing streak to rival Ohio State and making their first College Football Playoff appearance. While Michigan lost in the CFB Playoffs, many around the program felt confident for the future with Harbaugh seemingly committed to the program.

  • Jim Harbaugh coaching record (Michigan): 61-24 in the regular season, 1-5 in postseason

Instead, Harbaugh looked toward the NFL. He interviewed twice with the Minnesota Vikings and was reportedly on the verge . Suddenly, the Vikings hired Kevin Stefanski and Harbaugh signed a new contract with the Wolverines.

Related: Minnesota Vikings walked away from Jim Harbaugh because of fit

Shortly after signing his new contract, Harbaugh made it clear that it would be the last time he would consider leaving college for an NFL job. It appears that is no longer the case with the 58-year-old now revealing unfinished business at the next level is leaving the door open to an NFL return.

In an interview with Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN, Harbaugh admitted that falling short of winning the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers led him to pursue the Vikings’ job. While his focus is winning a national championship for the Wolverines is his top priority, there is still a desire to win it all in the NFL.

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl. That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

Jim Harbaugh on possibility of coaching in NFL again (H/T Pro Football TalK )

Related: Josh Gattis takes jab at Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jc3BR_0hhBwvtz00
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

It’s clear a return to pro football can never be totally ruled out. Even with his new contract extension, the door is always open for Harbaugh to leave if the right opportunity becomes available.

The problem is hiring Harbaugh isn’t a simple decision for an NFL team. He clashes with players and ownership during his stint in San Francisco. While it produced plenty of wins, Harbaugh burned bridges in San Francisco. He took shots at the organization , applauded himself for putting up with them and the hostility seemed mutual.

Also Read:
College football games today: Week 1 college football schedule headlined by Oregon vs Georgia

In an era when NFL owners are learning that empowering head coaches with the ability to build the 53-man roster often backfire, that’s likely what Harbaugh would want. He operates with almost limitless power at Michigan and he would likely expect the same, along with a pay bump, to make an NFL return.

It also seems unlikely that the perfect situation opens up. Jobs typically become available because the team is at the bottom of the standings for years. If Harbaugh isn’t willing to take a job where he needs to be patient, that further limits his opportunities.

No one will be surprised if he flirts with other gigs next offseason, especially if the Wolverines have another excellent season. However, it’s clear he will only accept the perfect landing spot and any situation that meets his wishlist might have better options.

Also Read:
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Best college football teams in Week 1

More must-reads:

Comments / 7

Ross Plumb
3d ago

This guy is a bona-fide idiot. Why would one even mention going to the NFL in the beginning of a season in the first year of a 5 year contract. What would he say if one of his best players hinted that they would be interested in going into the transfer portal next season. The guy is an idiot!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum slams Brian Kelly, coaching decision following LSU's loss to Florida State

Sunday night’s Week 1 contest between Florida State and LSU was one for the ages. Brian Kelly made his debut as LSU’s head coach, and he did so on a big stage at the Superdome in New Orleans. The game was a back-and-forth affair, coming down to the final seconds. And a major decision from Brian Kelly at the end has resulted in major criticism from SEC Network and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Georgia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Oregon State
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Ohio State#The Minnesota Vikings#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy