Minnesota Twins reinstate pitcher Tyler Mahle from IL for Saturday start

The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Tyler Mahle from the 15-day injured list Saturday and optioned left-hander Jovani Moran to Triple-A St. Paul.

Mahle, 27, went on the injured list Aug. 20 with right shoulder inflammation. He is a combined 6-7 with a 4.17 ERA this season and 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in three starts since joining the Twins last month after a trade from the Cincinnati Reds.

In six seasons, the first 5 1/2 with the Reds, Mahle is 32-38 with a 4.31 ERA in 117 appearances (116 starts).

He is the scheduled starter on Saturday night against the White Sox in Chicago.

Moran, 25, was 0-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season. In 26 relief appearances over the last two seasons with the Twins, he has a 3.41 ERA.

–Field Level Media

