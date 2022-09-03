Read full article on original website
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
NBCMontana
Logan Health donates land for nursing education building in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new Montana State University nursing education facility is in the early planning stages in Kalispell. Logan Health signed a letter of intent to donate land for the building on the north side of campus. Philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones donated $101 million to MSU last...
Flathead Beacon
FWP Names New Northwest Montana Warden Captain
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new warden captain patrolling the sprawling district encompassing northwest Montana after the state agency named Nathan Reiner to the Region 1 leadership position. Reiner stepped into the new role in July and replaces Lee Anderson, who was named FWP’s new regional supervisor after...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Celtic Festival Kicks Off at Centennial Farm
Now in its eighth year, the Flathead Celtic Festival is set to return this week and bring back its unique mixture of athletic competition, cultural history, food vendors, live music and dancing. While the festival is a celebration of Celtic culture, which organizers said generally means Irish, Scottish and Welsh,...
NBCMontana
Lemonade Fire nears 600 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — An overnight infrared flight shows the Lemonade Fire, burning 20 miles west of Kalispell, has burned 592 acres. There are 173 personnel on scene. A type 2 incident management team is now in command. This fire is burning out of control in heavy timber near Marion...
NBCMontana
VIDEO: Drone footage of the Elmo 2 Fire burn scar
MISSOULA, MT — NBC Montana's Sky Team caught its first-ever bird's eye view of the Elmo 2 Fire's scar west of Flathead Lake. The fire sparked at the end of July and exploded in size, racing through grass and timber. The fast-moving flames forced evacuations near Elmo, Dayton and...
NBCMontana
2-day event to focus on technology and workforce needs in Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2-day event focusing on technology and workforce needs, and essential 21st century skills in Ronan. On Wednessday, officials and industry leaders will make several presentations at the high school. The Montana Builders Association will present the unlimited potential...
UPDATE: Lemonade Fire Reported In Flathead NF
MARION -- A new 564-acre wildfire has been reported 21 miles west of Kalispell on the Flathead National Forest. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 has assumed command of the Lemonade Fire, which was started by lightning on September 1st. 173 firefighters, heavy equipment operators, and aircraft...
NBCMontana
Kalispell City Council decides to apply for federal grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Kalispell will apply for two federal grants to fund a study of the Highway 93 corridor. The decision came after a meeting on Tuesday night. The study looks for ways to cut down on traffic congestion and improve roadway safety as the city continues to grow.
NBCMontana
Whitefish City Council approves Edgewood 90 development
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for a major housing development in Whitefish. Discussion went late overnight Tuesday, but the city council approved all the relevant ordinances for the development, with some amendments and changes to some conditions. The Edgewood 90 project will go in on East Edgewood...
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
Kalispell motorcyclist dies in Somers crash
A 47-year-old man from Kalispell died in a Friday evening crash on Montana Highway 82 near Somers in Flathead County.
NBCMontana
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
Motorcyclist passes away following Kalispell crash
The Kalispell Police Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Victims of separate crashes in Flathead Valley identified
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week.
Whitefish Pilot
Large development on KM Ranch Road goes before county planning board
A proposal that could result in housing and commercial development, including an RV park, on KM Ranch Road is headed to the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday. Montarise Developments, LLC is requesting a zone change for three parcels of land located on the north side of KM Ranch Road just north of the county landfill. The request is to change the zoning from SAG-5 suburban agricultural to R-1 suburban residential, which would reduce the minimum lot size from 5 acres to 1 acre.
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of...
Whitefish City Council to vote on 92-acre subdivision
The Whitefish City Council will vote on a proposed 92-acre Subdivision on East Edgewood Drive during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
