Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

Sewage spill prompts South Bay beach closure

TORRANCE, Calif. - On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Crews searching for hiker who went missing from Gaviota Peak

Emergency personnel have been searching two days for a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak in Santa Barbara County during intense heat on Sunday. At about 2 p.m., a female hiker was suffering mild heat exhaustion in the area of Trespass Trail. The temperature at the time was 114 degrees.
foxla.com

Mountain lion killed in Calabasas was pregnant; toxins found in system

LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion that was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this year in Calabasas was pregnant with four kittens, according to the National Park Services - Santa Monica Mountains. The adult mountain lion, named P-54, was pregnant with two boys and two girls, biologists said.
CALABASAS, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes at 14 Freeway Newhall Off-Ramp

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A white Mercedes crashed at the northbound 14 Freeway off-ramp at Newhall Avenue around 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita. The vehicle’s airbags were deployed, however, the driver was not injured. California Highway Patrol arrived at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating

MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
MALIBU, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake

A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently The post Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
foxla.com

Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
MOUNT BALDY, CA

