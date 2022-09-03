Read full article on original website
Teen girl from Pico Rivera dies after becoming trapped under capsized boat in Lake Havasu
A 17-year-old girl from Pico Rivera died after she became trapped underneath a capsized boat in Lake Havasu over Labor Day weekend, authorities announced.
foxla.com
Sewage spill prompts South Bay beach closure
TORRANCE, Calif. - On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
calcoastnews.com
Crews searching for hiker who went missing from Gaviota Peak
Emergency personnel have been searching two days for a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak in Santa Barbara County during intense heat on Sunday. At about 2 p.m., a female hiker was suffering mild heat exhaustion in the area of Trespass Trail. The temperature at the time was 114 degrees.
California teen dies after being pulled from under pontoon boat; 6-foot waves reported at Lake Havasu
Three boats sunk and authorities rescued "multiple boaters" as a big storm struck Lake Havasu on Sunday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). A female teenager from California died in one of the incidents.
Pilot rescued after helicopter rolls over following hard landing on Mount Baldy
A pilot was rescued on Mount Baldy after a helicopter made a hard landing and rolled over, officials said.
foxla.com
Mountain lion killed in Calabasas was pregnant; toxins found in system
LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion that was struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this year in Calabasas was pregnant with four kittens, according to the National Park Services - Santa Monica Mountains. The adult mountain lion, named P-54, was pregnant with two boys and two girls, biologists said.
Vehicle Crashes at 14 Freeway Newhall Off-Ramp
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: A white Mercedes crashed at the northbound 14 Freeway off-ramp at Newhall Avenue around 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita. The vehicle’s airbags were deployed, however, the driver was not injured. California Highway Patrol arrived at the...
Hemet Wildland Fire Day 2: Fire Tornado Caught on Camera
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Sept. 6, day 2 of the Hemet wildland fire dubbed the “Fairview Fire” by firefighters, the fire crossed Bautista Canyon Road. Key News Network caught a brief fire tornado on camera at the location while covering additional video of the flames. Video: Eric...
‘Fairview Fire’ in Hemet grows to 2,000 acres; 2 killed, several homes destroyed
Two people died and another was injured as a brush fire spread rapidly through the city of Hemet in Riverside County Monday, destroying several homes, Cal Fire said. The Fairview Fire, which was first reported around 2 p.m., had burned approximately 2,000 acres and was listed as 5% contained as of 10 p.m. Seven structures […]
Huntington Beach Police Searching For Missing Man
Police are asking for the public's help to find a 53-year-old man who went missing today in Huntington Beach.
L.A. Weekly
James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]
69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
Single-Vehicle Crash Off 14 Freeway Leaves 2 Ejected Victims Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims ejected and injured in a single-vehicle crash off the 14 Freeway were located down an embankment by authorities early Monday morning, Sept. 5, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 12:13 a.m., California Highway Patrol received a call regarding a vehicle that lost...
theavtimes.com
18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area
LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
foxla.com
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA County fire camp
ACTON, Calif. - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Matthew Wells was discovered missing Monday, Sept. 5 at 2:45 p.m. during a head count, according to CDCR. A search...
foxla.com
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake
A 330-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there was no containment on the fire. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently The post Evacuation orders issued for 330-acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Radford Fire grows to 917 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow. The fire erupted a short distance from Big Bear Lake Monday afternoon, and by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the blaze was 917 acres in size and 2% contained, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. The evacuation orders […]
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
