ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Does insurance cover birth control?

By NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire, Taryn Phaneuf
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42seTq_0hhBuwiI00

(NerdWallet) – Most health insurance plans cover birth control without requiring you to pay anything out of pocket. Some employers are exempt, and federal law makes exceptions that allow health plans to cover limited forms of birth control. But there are ways to appeal to your insurance company if you’re forced to pay for birth control prescribed by your doctor.

Is birth control free?

If you have health insurance, specified types of birth control should be free to you because your plan is required to cover the full cost.

Birth control is a type of preventive care. Under the Affordable Care Act of 2010, most health insurance plans must cover the total cost of preventive care, meaning they don’t charge you coinsurance or a copayment. Besides contraceptives, preventive care that’s fully covered by insurance under the ACA includes annual wellness checkups, disease screenings and immunizations.

The ACA’s requirements apply to birth control methods approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and prescribed to women (so procedures like vasectomies aren’t included). Insurers must cover at least one form of each birth control method without charging out-of-pocket fees to patients.

FDA-approved birth control methods fall into six groups:

  • Patient education and counseling.
  • Hormonal methods, including birth control pills and vaginal rings.
  • Implanted devices, such as intrauterine devices, or IUDs.
  • Barrier methods, including diaphragms and sponges.
  • Sterilization procedures.
  • Emergency contraception.

When your insurance doesn’t cover birth control

Even if you’re insured, a number of exceptions in the ACA may prevent you from getting birth control for free. Here are the factors:

  • Who sponsors your health plan. Employers can be exempt from covering contraceptives for employees if they have religious or moral objections.
  • When your health plan was established. “Grandfathered” plans — or those that predate the ACA and remain basically unchanged — don’t have to follow all the federal regulations. Employer health plans typically change from year to year, which would mean they’ve lost grandfather status.
  • Where you get medical care. Insurance likely requires you to access preventive care through an in-network provider to have it fully covered.
  • How your insurance company manages care. The ACA allows insurers to set reasonable rules around the medical care they’ll cover so companies can control costs and encourage efficiency.

In practice, medical management tactics can steer you toward generic drugs and devices by making you pay out of pocket for brand-name options or jump through hoops to get your contraceptive of choice covered. If your prescribed form of birth control isn’t fully covered, you should talk to your doctor and go through your insurer’s waiver process.

Getting birth control without insurance

If you don’t have health insurance or your insurance doesn’t cover birth control, there are other options for obtaining contraceptives for little or no cost.

People earning low incomes who qualify for Medicaid can get free family planning services. In most states, those services include birth control, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Some health clinics provide family planning and preventive health services at little or no cost. These Title X clinics receive federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Title X Family Planning program.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Insurance Plans#Birth Control#Health And Human Services#Medical Services#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#General Health#Aca#Fda
WSAV News 3

Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

8-foot alligator bites, seriously injures elderly Florida woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 77-year-old Florida woman was seriously injured after an alligator attack over the weekend. Leaders with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say the 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator while walking near a pond in Bradenton. WFLA talked to neighbors in the area and they said they […]
BRADENTON, FL
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WSAV News 3

Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures man in Midtown Tuesday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a man Tuesday evening in Midtown Savannah, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a man was grazed by a bullet in the 1100 block of E. Bolten Street. The man was treated at the scene. SPD has not arrested anyone at this time. Police continue to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing teen located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing teenager has returned home, according to police. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Landon Pinckney, 17, went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30 leaving the 100 block of Grayson Ave. Police announced she had returned home safely on Thursday afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy