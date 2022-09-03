Spring Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently delivered 300 children's books to Glen Loch Elementary in The Woodlands

Read full article on original website
Woodlands Christian Seniors Gather At Warrior Stadium To Watch The Sunrise
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Christian Academy organized a special opportunity for the class of 2023 to fellowship with one another and usher in their final year of high school during Senior Sunrise. Held on the morning of August 19, 2022, Senior Sunrise is a popular tradition that culminates with the group taking in the beauty of the morning sunrise as a group.
The Woodlands Township hosts Labor Day celebration
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township hosted its annual Labor Day celebration at Waterway Square event on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The free event offered live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. More than 7,000 people attended the event. The Leslie Lugo Band provided...
Fall in Love Trees - Set - Date/BFF Class
It's time to laugh a lot, paint a bit, and say hello to a good time! Round up your crew for a fun night out making memories. For ages 16 and up. ARRIVAL TIME: Please arrive 10-15 minutes before class in-order to get checked in, get aprons on & in your seat before the class starts! Your instructor is required to start class on time!
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
Fall Festivals in Montgomery County
It's finally time for all things fall! Celebrate the cooler weather by heading outdoors to a local fall festival. These are just a few of the upcoming fall festivals happening in October in Montgomery County.
The Woodlands Township to host Patriot Day and First Responders Day events
He Woodlands Township will host two events on Sunday, September 11, 2022, with the Patriot Day of Remembrance from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at the Central Fire Station, located at 9951 Grogan’s Mill Road in The Woodlands, TX 77380, and the First Responders Day in The Woodlands will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Northshore Park, 2505 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77381.
cw39.com
Lone Star Flight Museum hosts Labor Day Celebration
HOUSTON (CW39) — On the holiday that celebrates the American working man and woman, a museum that celebrates some of the human race’s greatest achievements is hosting an event. The Labor Day Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lone Star Flight Museum located at...
inforney.com
Brenham hero lived an exceptional life
Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
Market Street Names Performers For Fall 2022 Concert Series
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Live music at Market Street is back as the Fall Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, September 22 through October 27 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by Sewell Automotive, Market Street’s 2022 Fall Concert Series...
LSC-Tomball Community Library October 2022
TOMBALL, TX -- LSC-Tomball Community Library October 2022 Events. Join other babies and parents/caregivers for weekly story time fun! Baby Bookworms uses age-appropriate stories, songs and finger plays, and playtime to engage babies and their parents/caregivers. This story time is geared towards newborns through just walking. For more information, call the library at 832-559-4235.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – September 5 - 11, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The days are long, but the years are short.” – Gretchen Rubin. It may be a short work week – thanks to Labor Day – that feels even shorter due to our daylight hours dwindling, but it’s long on amazing events. Here’s our top 5!
papercitymag.com
This Houston Dwelling Is a Contemporary Dream in Hyde Park — The Latest NextGen Listing From Julia Wang
1517 Hazard St. in the heart of Hyde Park is listed at $1.59M. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. If it seems like you’re seeing Houston realtor and NextGen Broker Julia Wang’s name everywhere around town, it’s because you are. The entrepreneur and real estate icon has been keeping busy with several luxury listings lately including the NextGen’s latest — 1517 Hazard Street in the heart of Hyde Park.
The Trailblazing Story of Legendary Rancher Charles Goodnight Comes to Life at Houston Exhibition
Legendary Texas rancher Charles Goodnight was born in Illinois on March 5, 1836. One day later, in San Antonio de Bexar, the Alamo fell to the Mexican army. Before his 10th birthday, Goodnight rode bareback behind his family’s wagon as they trekked southwest to Texas, the newest state in the Union. By the time of his death in 1929 at the age of 93, the weathered trailblazer was revered as “the Father of the Texas Panhandle” for founding the JA Ranch, the region’s first cattle ranch.
21434 Hunter Heart Drive
Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2056 Sq. Ft. Move in ready one story home in Auburn Trails At Oakhurst! Neutral paint palette makes for an easy transition, beautiful tile flooring, abundant windows and high ceilings throughout. Open concept island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and spacious pantry overlooks the breakfast room and family room; 4 bedrooms; 2 full baths; spacious backyard with covered back patio; 2 car attached garage.
thevindicator.com
Dayton projects over 27,000 new residents coming to area
DAYTON - Saying growth and change are coming to Dayton has become somewhat redundant, but with 23 developments in the works currently, it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, City Manager Steve Floyd gave the annual State of the City Address to the Dayton Chamber. He spoke on the coming development, which will weigh heavily on city infrastructure soon.
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Notice of Surface Water Conversion (SWC) Rate Increase
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Effective September 1, 2022, your water bill will reflect a $0.17 increase in the Surface Water Conversion (SWC) fee; from $3.03 to $3.20 per thousand gallons. The average residential customer will see an increase of approximately $1.70 per month. ?. The increase is driven by ongoing...
Click2Houston.com
‘It did not feel like a safe environment’: Parent claims Katy ISD students screamed racial slurs at minority girls during volleyball game
Lakesha Adams said her daughter’s volleyball game turned vulgar on Friday night. “It did not feel like a safe environment,” she said. Adams’ daughter is on the varsity team at Paetow High School. The team was playing against Jordan High School when the mother said the end of the game took a turn.
