Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
kfornow.com
One Person Dead From A Labor Day Traffic Crash In Northeast Lincoln
Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (10/11 Viewer Submission) (KFOR NEWS September 6, 2022) A Labor Day traffic crash has taken the life of a 25 year old man. Monday afternoon around 4:30pm at Cotner and Holdrege, LPD said a...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
klkntv.com
Police identify Lincoln man found dead at Motel 6, still searching landfill for evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police identified the second victim of two recent homicides during their press conference on Wednesday. The investigation isn’t over, as police are still searching for a bag thrown away by the suspect at the Lincoln landfill. Police launched a homicide investigation on Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Two men saved driver from sinking truck in Lincoln pond, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A police officer and two other men rescued a man who submerged his truck into a southeast Lincoln pond on Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., a driver suffered a “medical episode” and drove into a pond near 75th Street and Pine Lake Road, police said.
KETV.com
A 25-year-old man dies after car collides with pole, according to Lincoln police
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 25-year-old man died after a car crashed into a pole Monday in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard. Lincoln police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was northbound on N. Cotner and lost control as it attempted to turn eastbound onto Holdrege.
Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near North Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway, after the machine’s temperatures began soaring around 1 a.m. Crews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest 66 during anti-impaired driving campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 66 drivers on suspicion of DUI during an anti-impaired driving campaign, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began on Aug. 19 and ended on Monday. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Col....
thebestmix1055.com
Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.
On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
klkntv.com
Car hurls onto its side after colliding with minivan near Lincoln school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A minivan and car collided Tuesday morning in Lincoln, hurling the car onto its side. This happened near 56th and A Streets, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nine units were called to the scene near Pius X Catholic High School. So far, it’s not clear what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
klkntv.com
Teen shot multiple times in Grand Island store’s parking lot, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot multiple times on Monday. Officers were called to the Super Saver in north Grand Island just before midnight, after gunshots were heard. GIPD said officers found multiple 9 mm shell casings before the teen turned...
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash
A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
WOWT
Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
klkntv.com
Man threatened with BB gun during argument over cigars, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man pulled out a BB gun during a heated argument over cigars on Tuesday, Lincoln Police say. Just after 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to a motel near 11th Street and Cornhusker Highway after a caller said a gun was pulled on her fiancé.
Manhattan man killed in pickup crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 14-year-old boy for Monday homicide; identify victim of shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a homicide Monday evening. "It's very, very disturbing to see young people involved in this kind of violence with guns," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Around 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a...
Comments / 7