News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
CASS COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

One Person Dead From A Labor Day Traffic Crash In Northeast Lincoln

Police at the scene of a deadly, single-vehicle crash at Cotner & Holdrege on Labor Day.(Aaron (10/11 Viewer Submission) (KFOR NEWS September 6, 2022) A Labor Day traffic crash has taken the life of a 25 year old man. Monday afternoon around 4:30pm at Cotner and Holdrege, LPD said a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

A 25-year-old man dies after car collides with pole, according to Lincoln police

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 25-year-old man died after a car crashed into a pole Monday in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash near Holdrege Street and N. Cotner Boulevard. Lincoln police said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was northbound on N. Cotner and lost control as it attempted to turn eastbound onto Holdrege.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNT News

Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
NebraskaTV

Teen in critical condition following Monday night shooting in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A teen is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital following a shooting late Monday night in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers were called just before midnight to a report of gunshots at Super Saver, 710 W. State St. Capt. Jim Duering said that upon arrival, officers located more than two 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. He declined to give a specific number of how many casings were found.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest 66 during anti-impaired driving campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 66 drivers on suspicion of DUI during an anti-impaired driving campaign, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began on Aug. 19 and ended on Monday. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Col....
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.

On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
ksal.com

Driver Killed in Single Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed in a crash Sunday night in Riley County near Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sean Warner was driving a 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck headed east on Deep Creek Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and left the road to the right. He then overcorrected back onto the road, entered the south ditch, and struck a power pole. The truck then overturned and came to rest.
MANHATTAN, KS
WOWT

Deadly crash in southeast Nebraska on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Otoe County say two people were killed in a head-on crash very early Saturday morning. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a crash on Highway 50 between Cook and Syracuse, roughly a mile south of Highway 128 near County Road O.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS

