The Suburban Times
Kate Hall builds connections, serves community at ESD 113
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Kate Hall (Class of 2017) remembers the job interview that landed her in a communications role at ESD 113. It was memorable — but not necessarily in a good way. “I was so nervous,” she remembers. “My internet died during the Zoom interview.” She was...
southsoundbiz.com
What's Ahead for Maritime High School
For Mara Mersai, Maritime High School just made sense. Marine biology was something Mersai had wanted to pursue ever since she was little. So back when the now-sophomore was an eighth-grader eyeing high-school enrollment options for the upcoming school year, it felt obvious to pick the one whose tenor aligned most with the future she’d envisioned for herself. That September, Mersai ultimately joined Maritime High School’s inaugural, 36-student freshman class.
Seattle teachers reject memorandum of understanding, meaning start of school could be delayed
The Seattle Education Association — the union that represents around 6,000 employees of Seattle Public Schools — rejected a proposed memorandum of understanding by the district Sunday that would have guaranteed an on-time start to school while allowing ongoing contract negotiations to continue. The district made the announcement...
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools: First day of school 'likely' to be delayed
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools says it is ‘likely’ the start of school will be delayed, as the district negotiates with the teachers’ union. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) is voting to authorize a strike that begins the first day of school—Wednesday, Sep. 7—and officials with the school district say they rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would allow school to start on-time while negotiations continued.
Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
The Suburban Times
University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance
Submitted by Chris Saunders. University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance Parks and Recreation in University Place. This will be a project oriented foundation to form a public private partnership between the University Place City. Its purpose is to oversee projects for the enhancement of our local parks and recreation.
The Suburban Times
Community advisory committee discusses providing library services in Lakewood
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its third of five meetings on Friday, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m. Join in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or participate via...
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland man appointed to senior position in Biden Administration
Joel Spangenberg grew up in Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1996. More recently, Spangenberg was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Selective Service System in the Biden Administration, where he also serves as the agency’s Acting Director. “The Selective Service System serves an important role...
Mothers providing lunch for Kent students amid strike react to district’s announcement
KENT, Wash. — For the first time since the teacher strike began, the Kent School District said it will start offering free meals for students on Wednesday, if the strike lasts that long. Up until now, two mothers have been organizing free meal services for kids. “Finally,” said relieved...
Tacoma, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tacoma. The Sumner High School football team will have a game with Bellarmine Preparatory High School on September 05, 2022, 18:00:00. Sumner High SchoolBellarmine Preparatory High School.
The Suburban Times
Notice of Vacancy – Community Services Advisory Board
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill up to five (5) vacancies on the Community Services Advisory Board. DESCRIPTION: The Community Services Advisory Board advises the City Council on matters related to Human Services, the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Act (HOME) programs which may include:
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
The Suburban Times
The Washington State Fair is Back
City of Puyallup social media post. The Washington State Fair is back! Be advised that we’ll be closing streets downtown on Friday, September 9 for the annual Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive. N Meridian, from Stewart to 7th Ave, will be closed starting at 8 am. Please use alternate routes.
bothell-reporter.com
COVID-19 boosters targeting Omicron now authorized for certain individuals
The Washington Department of Health (DOH) and healthcare providers across the state will shortly begin offering bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are targeted at the Omicron variant. The DOH’s decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, in addition to...
Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos
As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
The Suburban Times
9/11 Remembrance event is Friday Sept. 9, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. In honor of the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 the city of Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue will hold a public ceremony to remember the 2,977 victims lost. Those victims included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 55 military personnel. The ceremony will...
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
The Suburban Times
Community Invited to ‘Turning the Tide’ Documentary Premiere September 22
City of Tacoma news story. The City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department invites the community to the free screening premiere of “Turning the Tide,” a documentary film that tells the story of the cleanup and revitalization of the Thea Foss Waterway. The event is taking place at...
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
