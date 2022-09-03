For Mara Mersai, Maritime High School just made sense. Marine biology was something Mersai had wanted to pursue ever since she was little. So back when the now-sophomore was an eighth-grader eyeing high-school enrollment options for the upcoming school year, it felt obvious to pick the one whose tenor aligned most with the future she’d envisioned for herself. That September, Mersai ultimately joined Maritime High School’s inaugural, 36-student freshman class.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO