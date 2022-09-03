ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

TikTok influencer, 21, dies in skydiving accident

By Danielle Cotterman, Nexstar Media Wire
CANADA (WJW) – A TikTok social media influencer and beauty queen from Canada has died after a skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ontario.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi by CTV News in Toronto, succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27.

Skydive Toronto , a skydiving operator which organized the jump, posted a statement to its Facebook page about the death of a “solo student skydiver” earlier this week.

“The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reverse parachute to inflate,” the statement read.

Skydive Toronto said it was cooperating with the South Simcoe Police Department’s investigation.

“The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc.,” the company wrote. “The team at Skydive Toronto Inc. has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years.”

The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Pardazi was a student at the University of Toronto, where she was studying philosophy, CTV reported. Friends told the outlet she was previously a semi-finalist in the Miss Canada pageant.

Pardazi also had roughly 95,000 followers on TikTok, where she often posted about philosophy and thought experiments.

“I literally cannot believe she’s gone,” one follower wrote. “I’ve never met her but she’s been a huge inspiration for me.”

