ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

COVID-19 testing services adjusted, kits still available in St. Louis County

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cew5N_0hhBtorV00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has ended some COVID-19 testing services around the region, though testing kits remain available.

Due to low utilization in recent weeks, COVID-19 testing services at North Central Community Health Center ended on Friday.

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test can still visit John C. Murphy Health Center and South County Health Center for no-cost, self-collected saliva PCR testing kits and antigen testing kits for drive-through pick-up. Saliva PCR testing kits need to be returned to a St. Louis County Department of Public Health Clinic drop-off box located at either of the two health clinics offering tests.

Trending: Why some are uneasy about Parson’s plan to cut income taxes

After dropping off the test samples, results are generally available within the next 48-72 hours. Anyone looking to pick up a test kit or drop off a test should click here for more information.

COVID-19 testing kit pick-up is also available at nine St. Louis area libraries. Contact 314-994-3000 for an appointment.

John C. Murphy Health Center will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 1-4:30 p.m. South County Health Center will operate on Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
KMOV

New COVID-19 boosters to hit shelves across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to target the Omicron strain of the virus could hit local shelves in the metro as early as Wednesday. Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is one of a few places in the metro region expecting to have this new bivalent booster available. This booster shot will target both the original and Omicron’s BA-5 subvariants.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program

The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Charles mother says moldy apartment left her and her newborn sick, after lack of occupancy inspection

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - With thousands of people house-hunting across the metro after this summer’s flooding, it’s buyer beware. Renting could be more cost-efficient, however, you might get the keys to something you aren’t expecting. That’s what happened to one St. Charles woman who said a missed, bureaucratic step, caused deeper issues.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
5 On Your Side

$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Linus Covid#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KMOV

10-year-old girl dead, 6 other hospitalized in North County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A head-on crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors left a young girl dead and sent several people to the hospital Tuesday. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Coburg Lands Drive Tuesday. Three women, one teenage girl and three children, ranging in age from 63 to 3 years old, were taken to the hospital. A 10-year-old girl later died from her injuries overnight Wednesday.
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy