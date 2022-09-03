COVID-19 testing services adjusted, kits still available in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has ended some COVID-19 testing services around the region, though testing kits remain available.

Due to low utilization in recent weeks, COVID-19 testing services at North Central Community Health Center ended on Friday.

Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test can still visit John C. Murphy Health Center and South County Health Center for no-cost, self-collected saliva PCR testing kits and antigen testing kits for drive-through pick-up. Saliva PCR testing kits need to be returned to a St. Louis County Department of Public Health Clinic drop-off box located at either of the two health clinics offering tests.

After dropping off the test samples, results are generally available within the next 48-72 hours. Anyone looking to pick up a test kit or drop off a test should click here for more information.

COVID-19 testing kit pick-up is also available at nine St. Louis area libraries. Contact 314-994-3000 for an appointment.

John C. Murphy Health Center will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 1-4:30 p.m. South County Health Center will operate on Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

