Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grimes; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Waller Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Grimes, Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto, Liberty, eastern Waller and northern Harris Counties through 415 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Todd Mission to near Woodbranch to near Batson. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Willis, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Greater Greenspoint, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO