Union members celebrate labor movement with parade, festival in Southeast Side

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After a Labor Day Parade through the Southeast Side, a full afternoon of celebrating the Labor movement itself took place at the Eggers Grove Forest Preserve.

Kicking off from 104th and Ewing, the Labor Day Parade came to an end at the forest preserve for Eddie Fest.

Glen Kubek is the Vice President of the local 1092.

"This is an event we do out here...strong union roots out here, lot of working class people," he said. "We've had to not have ot a few years, because of the COVID, but now we're back."

There was food, live music and fun for the whole family at Eddie fest this year in support and solidarity in the nation's birthplace of the labor movement. The event even featured a band called Union Rules.

Eddie Fest is named for Edward ‘Oil can’ Sadlowski, a labor activist who dedicated his life to fighting for fair wages, safe working conditions, and aid for workers who were injured or retired.

