Tupelo, MS

Pilot slapped with charges after threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, J.J. Bullock
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSHC1_0hhBtXo200

( NewsNation ) — A pilot in a plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning — and who allegedly told police he would to crash into a Walmart — landed the aircraft “intact” in a field a few hours later, according to local authorities.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson stole a Beechcraft King Air C90A from the Tupelo Regional Airport, took off early Saturday, called 911 and then threatened to crash the aircraft.

Negotiators spoke to Patterson and convinced him not carry out the threat and to land at the airport. Patterson did not have the experience to land and another pilot attempted to coach him through it.

A negotiator re-established contact, and the plane landed safely.

Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the suspect was in law enforcement custody, according to the Associated Press.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4lOu_0hhBtXo200
    A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taPvK_0hhBtXo200
    A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiyUh_0hhBtXo200
    A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

Patterson faces charges including grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, according to police. He did not have a pilot’s license, but did work at Tupelo Aviation and had some flight training.

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky before landing.

Citizens were asked to avoid the area during the incident in an abundance of caution.

In a post on social media , police said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Saturday a thank-you to law enforcement in addition to the news that the plane was “down” and no one was injured.

“Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism,” Reeves tweeted.

Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive.

Quaka said Patterson, on his Facebook page, posted what was in essence a goodbye message at about 9:30 a.m.

“Sorry everyone. Never wanted to actually hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn’t your fault. Goodbye,” the message read.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said he hopes Patterson “will get the help he needs” and didn’t intend to hurt himself or others in the hours after the initial threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi jet fueler denied bond in theft of small plane

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man charged with stealing a plane that he didn’t know how to land will remain behind bars, denied bond by a judge who took a dim view of his lawyer’s promise that he wouldn’t take off again. Airport worker Cory Wayne Patterson allegedly stole the plane on Saturday after posting a goodbye […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Yalobusha County man

YALOBUSHA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl, of Yalobusha County. Dahl is described as six-foot two-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 4 around 2:00 p.m. in the 100 […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered Child Alert canceled for 15-year-old Tunica girl

UPDATE: TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mashayla Jackson has been cancelled.  She has been located and is safe. TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Tunica girl. According to MBI, Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

