Tupelo, MS

Police: Pilot charged after threatening to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart

By Nexstar Media Wire, J.J. Bullock
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

( NewsNation ) — A pilot in a plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning — and who allegedly told police he would to crash into a Walmart — landed the aircraft “intact” in a field a few hours later, according to local authorities.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said at a press conference that Cory Wayne Patterson stole a Beechcraft King Air C90A from the Tupelo Regional Airport, took off early Saturday, called 911 and then threatened to crash the aircraft.

Negotiators spoke to Patterson and convinced him not carry out the threat and to land at the airport. Patterson did not have the experience to land and another pilot attempted to coach him through it.

A negotiator re-established contact, and the plane landed safely.

Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the suspect was in law enforcement custody, according to the Associated Press.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4lOu_0hhBtU9r00
    A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taPvK_0hhBtU9r00
    A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiyUh_0hhBtU9r00
    A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

Patterson faces charges including grand larceny and making a terrorist threat, according to police. He did not have a pilot’s license, but did work at Tupelo Aviation and had some flight training.

NASA scrubs second Artemis I launch attempt

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky before landing.

Citizens were asked to avoid the area during the incident in an abundance of caution.

In a post on social media , police said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Saturday a thank-you to law enforcement in addition to the news that the plane was “down” and no one was injured.

“Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism,” Reeves tweeted.

Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive.

Reward offered for mom abducted while running

Quaka said Patterson, on his Facebook page, posted what was in essence a goodbye message at about 9:30 a.m.

“Sorry everyone. Never wanted to actually hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister this isn’t your fault. Goodbye,” the message read.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said he hopes Patterson “will get the help he needs” and didn’t intend to hurt himself or others in the hours after the initial threat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News

