Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh. Flacco starting this week is not unexpected, as it appeared to be trending that way for a few weeks. But the announcement that the game against the Steelers on Oct. 2 is likely “the earliest” Wilson will return from a knee injury was a surprise. “Now, can it change? Sure, I’m always going to leave that door open,” Saleh said. “You guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist. But we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110% and make sure we do right by him.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO