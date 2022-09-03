ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

0-7-5, FB: 1

(zero, seven, five; FB: one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eight, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, forty) (two, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. NORTH5. 08-11-14-24-31 (eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $26,000. Pick 3. 2-4-4 (two, four, four) Powerball. 04-07-32-55-64, Powerball: 25, Power...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds (25.4 kilograms) of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug charges Wednesday in the White Pine County Jail in Ely where his bail was set at $750,000. He was arrested Monday after a traffic stop on U.S Highway 93 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ely. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer or would be appointed one at a pending court appearance. Rivas-Vizcarra was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance and transporting a controlled substance that cannot be introduced into commerce, White Pine County Sheriff Scott Henriod said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.
ELY, NV
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
The Associated Press

"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures broke records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday, as forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires and said the dangerous conditions would sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles (59,000 square kilometers) in northern Montana including the cities of Great Falls and Havre. Record-breaking temperatures hammered Sheridan, Wyoming, which set a new high for September of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius). Along a main thoroughfare in downtown Billings, where the temperature hit 102 degrees (39 C) and set a daily record, Gale Spotted Bear sat in the shade of a vacant building as he sought shelter from the punishing sun. A native of the Blackfeet Reservation next to mountainous Glacier National Park, Spotted Bear said he’s struggled with heat waves that can be more intense on the plains.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi Lottery
The Associated Press

Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the New York Mets for the NL East lead. Seth Brown homered for the A’s, who have lost six of their last seven games.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Jets QB Wilson out until at least Week 4, Flacco to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh. Flacco starting this week is not unexpected, as it appeared to be trending that way for a few weeks. But the announcement that the game against the Steelers on Oct. 2 is likely “the earliest” Wilson will return from a knee injury was a surprise. “Now, can it change? Sure, I’m always going to leave that door open,” Saleh said. “You guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist. But we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110% and make sure we do right by him.
NFL
The Associated Press

Adoree Jackson heading back to Tennessee as Giants No. 1 DB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson isn’t heading back to Tennessee with the New York Giants this weekend, looking to show the Titans they made a mistake releasing him in March 2021. Jackson wants to get a win in the Giants first game under new coach Brian Daboll and he will have a major role in coordinator Wink Martindale’s new defense. He has become the team’s shutdown cornerback after an outstanding training camp. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was intercepted three or four times by Jackson in the camp, and he was impressed how Jackson stepped up and took over the top job in the secondary. “He reads routes, concepts and kind of knows kind of what to expect,” Jones said of Jackson Wednesday. “He studies us, he studies the other team, and he’s smart. I think all the best corners have that awareness and you can tell really study the game and understand all those little pieces.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Slain man's family wants suit against Ohio deputy to proceed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy asked a federal court on Wednesday to stop delaying their wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy. Authorities say Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot in the back as he entered his grandmother’s house in late 2020. Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the shooting. Meade’s attorney says Goodson pointed a gun and ignored a command to drop it. Goodson’s family notes he was licensed to carry a gun, but says he was holding a bag of sandwiches at the time. A federal judge paused the civil rights lawsuit against Meade and Franklin County until after the criminal case. The officer had argued that simultaneously defending himself in both cases would put him in a no-win situation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her juvenile son in more than one statement, Tallapoosa County authorities said in a court document filed Tuesday. Prosecutors revealed the statements in a motion that asked a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at the home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Defense attorneys appointed to represent Pascual-Reyes did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Associated Press

Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center to prepare for a multi-year renovation project at the medium-security penitentiary. The inmates are being transferred to state prisons throughout Virginia. The state Department of Corrections...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act, would have generated an estimated $323 million each year for K-12 education by increasing income taxes for corporations and the state’s highest-earning residents. That would have amounted to about a 14% increase over the state’s normal education funding. But the new legislation signed into law on Sept. 1 created a flat income tax bracket for the entire state and increased public education funding by $410 million a year. The flat tax and education funding takes effect on Jan. 3 — effectively overriding the Quality Education Act, which would take effect on Jan. 1 if approved by voters in November. Reclaim Idaho volunteers gathered signatures across the state for more than a year, ultimately submitting more than 100,000 petition signatures to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office in July, qualifying for the ballot.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between several Northern California utilities and the California Independent System Operator as the grid was perilously close to running out of energy amid record-breaking temperatures, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of Cal-ISO. “That is certainly concerning to me,” Mainzer said, adding that he was looking into what happened and how many customers were affected. “There was a lot happening on the grid for everybody last night. And so we’ll we’ll double down on the communication to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” With record demand on power supplies across the West, California snapped its record energy use around 5 p.m. with 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set July 24, 2006.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The intense manhunt for a Northern California sheriff’s deputy — the suspect in a bizarre double-slaying in which a husband and wife were shot early Wednesday morning in their home — ended abruptly nearly 12 hours later with a phone call. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called police shortly before noon and said he wanted to turn himself in. He’d fled 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of the crime scene in the San Francisco Bay Area to a rural, desolate spot in the Central Valley. Officers stayed on the phone with the 24-year-old rookie — whom they had initially described as armed and dangerous — seeking a peaceful end to the manhunt that began in Dublin, California, just after the slayings were reported at 12:45 a.m. The Dublin police chief spent 45 minutes talking the deputy through what police described as a mental health crisis and negotiating his eventual surrender to the California Highway Patrol.
DUBLIN, CA
The Associated Press

Colorado clerk pleads not guilty in election system breach

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county clerk accused of allowing an unauthorized person to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case on Wednesday. Tina Peters entered her plea in Grand Junction before Judge Matthew Barrett, who scheduled a trial for her in March. Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state. Peters denies she did anything illegal and contends the charges are politically motivated. She has issued reports purporting to show suspicious activity within voting systems, but those have been debunked by various officials and experts.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund’s entry into North Dakota’s U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot. North Dakota’s only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights. Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to winning.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy