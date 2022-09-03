CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
06-20-22-24-32
(six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lotto
01-03-10-17-18-38
(one, three, ten, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000
Lotto Plus
03-06-24-25-28-33
(three, six, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
06-08-14-25-42, Lucky Ball: 6
(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-7-0
(one, seven, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)
Powerball
18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
