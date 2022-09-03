ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CO Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

06-20-22-24-32

(six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

01-03-10-17-18-38

(one, three, ten, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1,700,000

Lotto Plus

03-06-24-25-28-33

(three, six, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

06-08-14-25-42, Lucky Ball: 6

(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

Powerball

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

Comments / 0

