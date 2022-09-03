MS Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-6, FB: 8

(eight, three, six; FB: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

0-7-5, FB: 1

(zero, seven, five; FB: one)

Cash 4 Evening

7-9-0-6, FB: 8

(seven, nine, zero, six; FB: eight)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-2-5, FB: 1

(nine, one, two, five; FB: one)

Match 5

11-19-23-26-29

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $245,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Powerball

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000

The Associated Press

Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in the bill. The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee vote 9-8 with two Republicans joining all Democrats — to send the bill to the full Senate, where debate is expected to begin Wednesday morning. The exceptions could be restored during that debate.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Former defense attorney gets 6 months for bribery scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former defense attorney has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for a bribery scheme involving a former state attorney in north Florida. Ernest Maloney Page IV, 46, of Madison, was sentenced Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiring to commit bribery. From 2013 through 2109, Jeffrey Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida, covering the counties of Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor. According to court documents, Siegmeister told Page in September 2017 that he would dismiss two DUI charges for one of Page’s clients in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor Siegmeister wanted to buy from the client’s dealership. Officials said Siegmeister later bought the discounted tractor and allowed the client to plead guilty to reckless driving with alcohol and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Colorado clerk pleads not guilty in election system breach

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county clerk accused of allowing an unauthorized person to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case on Wednesday. Tina Peters entered her plea in Grand Junction before Judge Matthew Barrett, who scheduled a trial for her in March. Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state. Peters denies she did anything illegal and contends the charges are politically motivated. She has issued reports purporting to show suspicious activity within voting systems, but those have been debunked by various officials and experts.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted GOP motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in July ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of clerk offices are illegal. Local election officials do not have the authority under the law to modify absentee ballot certificates, nor does the state elections commission have the right to order that they take that action, the judge said. He accused the elections commission of “stubborn and unjustified adherence to its guidance” that was contrary to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Former state elections official charged with corrupt conduct

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct as an election official and making a false statement — as well as a misdemeanor charge of willful neglect of duty. The indictment does not detail the alleged misconduct but says it occurred in the months before and after the November 2020 election.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

ND high court orders term limits measure for November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that a measure should be placed on the November ballot asking whether voters want term limits on the governor and state legislators. Supporters of the measure asked the court for such a ruling after Secretary of State Al Jaeger rejected the proposed ballot measure in March. Jaeger cited alleged irregularities including handwriting discrepancies and bonuses paid to petition circulators per signature. The high court found that Jaeger “misapplied the law” when he determined that a pattern of notary violations on some petitions justified invalidating all the petitions sworn before the same notary. “The Secretary of State applied the logical inference of the common law maxim ‘false in one thing, false in all things,’” the ruling said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

