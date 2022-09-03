MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
8-3-6, FB: 8
(eight, three, six; FB: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
0-7-5, FB: 1
(zero, seven, five; FB: one)
Cash 4 Evening
7-9-0-6, FB: 8
(seven, nine, zero, six; FB: eight)
Cash 4 Midday
9-1-2-5, FB: 1
(nine, one, two, five; FB: one)
Match 5
11-19-23-26-29
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $245,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
Powerball
18-27-49-65-69, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000,000
