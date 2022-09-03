ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dodger Fans Welcome The Padres The Only Way They Know How

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA1WZ_0hhBr9sf00

Dodger fans got creative last night making fun of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr's PED suspension

The Dodgers and Padres are always a fun matchup, specifically in the past 3 seasons. San Diego has done their best to load up their bullpen and lineup in order to take down the mighty Dodgers, who have had a stranglehold in the NL West for the last 9 of 10 seasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fans between the two squads have fun trolling each other on social media and talking that mess throughout the entire season (even in the off-season). That did not stop yesterday as the Dodgers and Padres kicked off their weekend series last night at Dodger Stadium.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dodgers fans got creative last night with that inflatable PED that was thrown onto the field last night. Where does one even get an inflatable like that?!?!

This is the first time the Dodgers face the Padres since the news came out that Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. got suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance that violated MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

That was a huge blow to San Diego and their chances to make a run at a World Series title. They currently sit at the second spot in the NL Wild Card standings.

The move to throw that inflatable onto the field was a bold move by Dodger fans as LA was down 4-0 when that was done and they ultimately lost 7-1 to San Diego dropping the first of three games this weekend.

Dodger fans will make fun of the Padres at any chance they get and even though many Dodgers fans may not consider them a “rival” it sure seems like it when they pull off stunts like last night.

Dodgers will have a chance to redeem themselves tonight and tie this weekend series.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Terrifying Near-Accident Sunday

Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is feeling very fortunate after narrowly avoiding serious injury in Sunday's ballgame. The two-time All-Star nearly walked into a full swing from teammate Gilberto Celestino as he made his way back to the dugout. "I had a few minutes to go and ask a couple questions...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Dodger Fans Welcome#Ped#Joint Drug Prevention
Yardbarker

Cubs manager David Ross defends bizarre decision to challenge Albert Pujols

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross made a bizarre decision that set up Albert Pujols for his 695th career home run on Sunday. The Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 game in the eighth inning Sunday, but Ross seemingly allowed Pujols to beat the Cubs in surprising fashion. After a one-out double by Tommy Edman, the Cardinals used Pujols as a pinch-hitter against Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes. Pujols has great numbers against lefties, and the Cubs could not pull Hughes after bringing him in to start the inning.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

USC Trojans Celebrate Dodgers Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully

The USC Trojans got off to a successful start under new head football coach Lincoln Riley as they cruised to a dominant 66-14 win over the Rice Owls in the season opener. While Trojans fans had plenty to cheer for during the game, the university recognized late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on the video board before kickoff. USC was among the countless institutions, professional athletes, celebrities and fans to celebrate the Hall of Famer after he passed away in August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy