24/7 Wall St.

Popular Discontinued Snack Foods We Really Miss

Americans spend a lot of their free time watching television and munching on their favorite snacks, reveling in their salty or sweet flavors. That helps explain why the snack and bakery market accounts for more than $100 billion in annual U.S. sales. If anything, the pandemic and the trend of working from home have provided […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
BUSINESS
Well+Good

Jennifer Garner Loves This $25 Cream So Much, It Lives on Her Bedside Table

Keeping your skin healthy doesn't stop at your face. A thorough skin-care routing takes you from head to toe—and that includes your hands, which rarely get the attention they deserve despite being exposed to harsh factors like repeated washes, dish soap, and UV damage. Jennifer Garner gets that, which is why she keeps a container of Deborah Lippman's The Cure ($25) cuticle cream on her bedside table.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

What To Know About Panera's Breakfast Menu

Breakfast is often considered to be the most important meal of the day. Whether you start each morning with a hearty dish or are satisfied with just a cup of coffee, you can probably find what you need at your local restaurant chain. In fact, fast food breakfast menus prove that restaurants have tried to capitalize on the frenzy since the dawn of time. You'll find Panera Bread among the fast-casual chains with a stake in the breakfast industry.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's Latest Collection Puts A Twist On Its Classic Flavors

If a group of Krispy Kreme fans were banished to a deserted island and forced to choose only one donut flavor to eat for the rest of their days, we have no doubt that many of them would hitch their wagon to the original glazed ring. But the chain is no one-trick pony. An assorted box of a dozen donuts from the purveyor could contain anything from apple fritters to dulce de leche to powdered cinnamon cake, just to name a few (per Krispy Kreme).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC News

Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation

The Bureau of Labor Statistics claims the prices for things like baked goods, fruits, and dairy products have all increased since last year. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the story of some shoppers who are going to “salvage” grocery stores that sell slightly damaged or dated items at discounted prices to help combat rising inflation costs. Aug. 30, 2022.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Red Lobster Launched Another Unlimited Shrimp Deal, But With A Twist

Although Red Lobster might have "lobster" in the name, there's a lot more at the restaurant that attracts customers. The restaurant's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a fan-favorite, and you can even make the biscuits at home. When it comes to the chain's seafood, one of the more exciting times of the year comes when its unlimited shrimp deal is available.
RESTAURANTS
Shape Magazine

TikTokers Found Olaplex Dupes at Aldi — Here's What a Trichologist Thinks

If you have color-treated hair, you're probably familiar with Olaplex — a hair-care brand known for its professional-grade hair-strengthening products that help revive damaged hair. Hairstylists, celebrities, and shoppers love the popular brand, but here's the catch: It's expensive — $30 for a 3.3-fluid-ounce bottle of product expensive. (See: Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands)
HAIR CARE
Mashed

Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey

Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

M&M's Just Hinted At 'Something New' And The Internet Is Guessing What It Might Be

Candy, like M&M's, is very simple, all things considered. It's nothing elaborate or fancy — it doesn't even need a shiny wrapper exalting all the many ingredients to make it stand out. In its simplest form, an M&M is just a piece of chocolate smaller than a dime covered in a colorful candy coating. It may come as a surprise that despite its tiny size, the chocolate morsel led the chocolate candy industry by $688.7 million in 2017 (via Statista).
INTERNET
Mashed

