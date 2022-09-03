Read full article on original website
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape.
Lake Charles, La - In May, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association in reference to theft of funds. During the initial investigation the association provided detectives with documents, including a report prepared by a forensic accounting agency detailing unusual credit card activity. Detectives were advised by the association they noticed high expenditures that appeared to be personal in nature, by former employee Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, Lake Charles. During the investigation detectives learned Clark had a credit card issued to her from the association, as well as access to a credit card that had been issued to a former employee, both of which she used to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives met with Clark at which time she admitted to approximately $50,000 in unauthorized purchases. The detective’s investigation revealed over $200,000 in unauthorized transactions; including purchases to concerts and stores such as Poshmark, Apple, Nordic Track, Disney, and numerous others. After further investigation Clark was arrested on September 2, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $25,000. She was released on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Rayne Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of Bailey and West C St. just before 11 p.m. on last night, Sept. 6.
Lake Charles, La - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand near the school at 3:32 pm. Then at 3:37 police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school. Officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school's property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife. Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Police said additional charges could be added.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says a victim ran from their neighbor’s residence after being stabbed. Police said officers responded after being called to the Jennings American Legion Hospital about a stabbing around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2022. Investigators said the victim spent the...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand in the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway at 3:32 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Then, at 3:37 p.m., police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a suspect allegedly responsible for stabbing a Sheriff’s deputy after breaking into a Moss Bluff bank. Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 45, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center yesterday on...
Oakdale, La - A man that was wanted in relation to a shooting that happened in Oakdale on August 5th, has been captured by the US Marshalls office. Oakdale Police said Malcolm Pugh, 21, was being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male when he pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times. The victim of the shooting died from their injuries afterward. This story is still developing and we will update as we know more.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) were dispatched to 2700 block of Power Center Parkway regarding a person walking with a gun in hand around 3:32 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A 33-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was discovered with two Airsoft BB guns and a knife in the parking lot of Lake Charles Charter Academy. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway in reference to a person walking with a gun in hand. Shortly after, a second 911 call was received in reference to a person brandishing a gun in the parking lot of a school in the same area.
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine River has been the site of numerous deaths over the years. Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford says in his 31 years in law enforcement in the parish, he’s been on scene for 25 to 30 drownings in the exact spot that claimed four lives just over a week ago.
A late night shooting on Tuesday, September 6 in Rayne has claimed the life of a Kaplan man.
It happen just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S. Eastern Avenue and East Pine Street, police say. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries following the incident.
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We spoke to Lake Charles Chief of Police Shawn Caldwell this morning about the road widening and drainage project that will be causing some traffic detours around the area. Starting at 7 a.m. today, Sept. 6, 2022, the intersection of West Prien Lake Rd. and...
