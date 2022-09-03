ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, OH

thevillagereporter.com

Stryker @ Swanton Volleyball

SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a straight set win over Stryker. Morgan Smith had a 30/34 hitting night for the Bulldogs with 14 kills. Stryker was paced by Sage Woolace with 24 digs and Gabby Ramon went 18/18...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Cross Country

TOP TEN PLACER … Swanton’s Joe Mosko ran a 27:44 to finish ninth as the Bulldogs were joined by Stryker and Hilltop for a quad meet at Edgerton. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For September 6, 2022

SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a stra... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jude Armstrong (Wauseon)

The male Athlete of the Week is Wauseon football player Jude Armstrong. The Wauseon senior scored four touchdowns and snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned for score, in a 28-12 win over Napoleon. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker

On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kate Thormeier (Bryan)

The female Athlete of the Week is Bryan cross country runner Kate Thormeier. Last Saturday at the Columbus Grove Invitational, Thormeier ran a 18:59 to place second overall and break the previous girls 5K school record of 19:30. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Rusty Schlenk Leads Flag To Flag At Oakshade Raceway

WAUSEON, OH – The six-time Oakshade Raceway Late Model track champion, Rusty Schlenk, dominated a caution-free DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night to earn his third feature win of the season. Schlenk, out of McClure, Ohio, started on the pole of the 25-lap...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Anna Buda (1931-2022)

Anna L. Buda, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 23, 1931, in Farmer, Ohio, to Wallace H. and Florence E. (Bayes) Buda. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1949, meeting regularly...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Harold Jaggers (1932-2022)

Harold L. Jaggers, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center. Harold worked for 24 years at Hayes-Albion and retired from Metal Forge. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Harold was a n advisor...
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

James “Jim” Davis (1951-2021)

James R. “Jim” Davis, age 71, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on July 1, 1951 to Lloyd and Mary (Reed) Davis in Beverly, Ohio. After high school Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Toledo Named Best Minor League City; Fort Wayne Fourth

Toledo, Ohio recently topped the list of the top five minor league sports cities according to”Livability”. “If there’s one thing you need to know about Toledoans, it’s that they show up for their beloved Mud Hens”, detailed “Livability” on their website. “The Toledo...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Sarah Sweet (1941-2022)

Sarah Jane Sweet, age 81, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at 11:11 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Defiance Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Defiance, Ohio, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. She attended Stryker High School and worked as an inspector for Strydel in Stryker until...
STRYKER, OH
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Phyllis Griffin (1930-2022)

Phyllis Heisler Griffin, 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Phyllis was born January 31, 1930, in Edgerton, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Haase) Heisler. She was a 1948 graduate of Farmer High School. She married...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

David Spiess (1957-2022)

David Blaine Spiess, 65 years old, of Lyons, born June 25, 1957 to the late Blaine Wilson Spiess and Helen (Dick) Spiess, passed away in his home suddenly on September 4, 2022. Dave as he liked to be called, had a passion for horses that ran deep in his family...
LYONS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton Class Of 1966 Holds Gathering

REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
COLDWATER, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Gabriella Weaver Crowned Queen For Edgerton Homecoming

The Edgerton High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony took place before the football game on September 2, 2022. The ceremony began at 6:15. The final Queen Candidate, Miss Gabriella Weaver, was crowned Queen that evening. Gabby’s parents are Trevor and Amanda Weaver. She has two brothers, Elijah (19), and...
EDGERTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: BGSU student killed in crash

FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

