Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty
AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
Single-lane road closure on Yarrington Road begins Sept. 8 in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Starting Thursday, Sept. 8, Yarrington Road will have a single-lane closed due to construction. Between, Sept. 8-9, the single-lane closure will be on Yarrington Road east of I-35. Workers are set to open-cut drainage work. This work will be performed with flaggers to ensure traffic in...
Isolated storms possible as heat set to return
AUSTIN, Texas - Didn't see much rain yesterday, but we can't close the door on the rain chances just yet. The FOX 7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an upper low swirling to the east. The rain chances will remain low but areas to the north of...
drippingspringsnews.com
Jacob’s Well closes for the year
Swimming at Jacob’s Well, part of the Jacob’s Well Natural Area and one of Hays County’s most popular tourist attractions, has officially closed for the year. The closure was announced by park officials on Aug. 25, over a month earlier than scheduled (Sept. 30). Swimming had been suspended at the popular swim spot since June 29. While the park remained open to other activities — including hiking, picnicking and geocaching — the swimming hole itself remained closed due to ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater usage, according to the park's website.
Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport delays all flights
Check with airlines regarding flight updates.
AUS airport spokesperson talks about power outage
Power has been restored at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport but issues continue with traffic and flights. Bailey Grimmett has an update.
Sept. 6 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 7:51 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather
BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend. Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the...
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
Fatal crash on southbound I-35 causes major delays Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 35 caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported just before 8:30 a.m. that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a reported collision involving a large truck with a smaller vehicle underneath it near 100 North Interstate 35 southbound, close to Cesar Chavez Street. At least one patient was pinned inside.
One dead in fatal car crash on Fitzhugh Road
A fatal accident closed down part of Fitzhugh Road over the weekend, causing traffic delays near the intersection with Crossroads Drive. The collision took place in Hays County on Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 2 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound when it traveled off the roadway to the right onto the grassy shoulder and then back onto the roadway and into the westbound lane of traffic. Rounding a curve, the Honda was still traveling opposite to the flow of traffic when it collided with a 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, which was traveling westbound.
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
Cedar Park customers prohibited from using irrigation systems, hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) is Cedar Park's regional water utility. The BCRUA serves as Cedar Park’s secondary water treatment plant, providing about 20 percent of Cedar Park’s total daily water use.
Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner
AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
State agency approves funding for I-35 expansion project in North Austin
The I-35 Capital Express North project is expected to break ground in early 2023. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Transportation Commission approved funding Aug. 30 for the $606 million I-35 Capital Express North project in North Austin that will add one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction between SH 45 North and Hwy. 290 East.
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Boat owners asked to help stop spread of zebra mussels in Central Texas
In Texas, there are 30 lakes that are fully infested with zebra mussels. Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is one of them.
