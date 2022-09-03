Read full article on original website
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Sets Cardano (ADA) Price Target As Critical Vasil Upgrade Approaches
A widely followed crypto analyst says Cardano (ADA) is likely to surge leading up to the smart contract platform’s upcoming Vasil hard fork upgrade. Crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 767,000 YouTube subscribers that while ADA is in a clear bear market, the Ethereum (ETH) challenger could soon jump to as high as $0.60.
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts September Rallies for Cardano, XRP and Three Additional Altcoins
A popular crypto analyst believes that September will be a good month for a handful of altcoins including Cardano (ADA) and XRP. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,800 Twitter followers that the much-anticipated update for Cardano could be the catalyst that propels ADA to a level not seen since February this year.
Crypto Analyst Weighs In As Helium (HNT) Tumbles After Proposal To Migrate to Solana (SOL)
A popular crypto analyst is still bullish on Helium’s (HNT) long-term prospects despite the project’s recent steep correction. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 subscribers that Helium, a decentralized wireless network for the Internet of Things (IoT), is a “picture-perfect use case for blockchain.”
One Catalyst Could Trigger ‘Massive’ Rallies for Ethereum and Crypto This Month, According to Analyst – And It’s Not the Merge
A popular crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) and the crypto markets could ignite sharp rallies this month regardless of what happens in the highly anticipated merge. In a new strategy session, Cred highlights that the merge is scheduled to happen on the same day (September 13th) that the latest inflation data is released.
Crypto Analyst Warns Ethereum (ETH) Merge May Trigger Short-Term Price Disaster
A popular crypto analyst is forecasting Ethereum’s (ETH) potential price trajectory once the platform officially switches to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In a new market report to his 275,000 YouTube subscribers, Jason Pizzino says the price of ETH may hit a brick wall in the short and mid-term after the so-called “merge” happens, which is currently expected to occur in about a week.
Here Are the Top 10 US States Most Interested in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH): New CoinGecko Study
A new study by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is revealing the top 10 states in the US searching for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the most on the website. The study examines the two leading crypto assets’ web traffic on CoinGecko between May 2nd and August 21st and reveals that the highest interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum was in California followed by Illinois and New York in second and third positions, respectively.
Binance To Temporarily Suspend Withdrawals and Deposits of Ethereum and Wrapped Ether To Prepare for the Merge
Top crypto exchange Binance is taking steps to prepare for Ethereum’s (ETH) merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The merge is currently expected to happen in about one week, according to the Web 3 infrastructure company Blocknative. Explains Binance in a new announcement,. “To prepare for the Ethereum merge...
Bank With $489,000,000,000 in Assets Explains How Crypto Can Reach the Mainstream Public: Report
The largest bank in Singapore is backing cryptocurrency and blockchain tech despite the regulatory uncertainty and market downturn. According to a new report from the Financial Times, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta says the recent crypto slump shows the need for regulated financial institutions to offer digital asset products. DBS first...
Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and One Additional Exchange Token Look Ripe for Rallies: Crypto Analyst
A closely followed analyst has three blue-chip altcoins on his radar that he says look promising as crypto markets brace for the highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) merge. In a new issue of the Technical Roundup newsletter, the pseudonymous analyst known as Cred tells subscribers that ETH itself is still looking like a good bet as the Ethereum network gears up for its transition to proof-of-stake.
Analyst Issues Polkadot Warning Amid DOT Rally, Says Ethereum Rival Not Looking Good Fundamentally – Here’s Why
A popular crypto analyst thinks Ethereum (ETH) competitor Polkadot (DOT) is looking bearish from a fundamental perspective. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that Polkadot’s on-chain activity appears dismal, despite positive movement price-wise. “I looked at some data from Subscan on...
$42,000,000,000 Alternative Investment Firm Hires Crypto Guru To Head First Blockchain Fund
Leading alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former executive of digital bank ING Hervé François as the new lead of the firm’s inaugural blockchain-focused fund. François says that he has joined Investcorp as a new partner after his resignation from ING last month, where he was the...
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
Coinbase Adds Popular DeFi Token and Five Additional Altcoins to Roadmap, Makes USDT Available in 31 Countries
Coinbase just added six new altcoins to its listing roadmap, which puts the tokens on the path toward being listed on its burgeoning roster of tradable digtal assets. The exchange says it plans to include the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Convex Finance (CVX), along with data monetization protocol Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), retail business-focused Pundi X (PUNDIX), decentralized exchange Injective (INJ), content streaming protocol Audius (AUDIO), and NFT project XMON (XMON) to its roadmap.
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Chooses Ethereum, Polygon, Solana and Additional Blue-Chip Altcoin
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations as most crypto assets seek to recover from an overall downtrend. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
Binance Boosting BUSD Stablecoin by Ditching USDC and Two Other Major Stablecoins
Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it will automatically convert user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and TrueUSD (TUSD) to Binance USD (BUSD) at a 1:1 ratio on September 29th. The world’s biggest digital asset exchange by trading volume is rolling out its BUSD...
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for Cardano (ADA), Updates Outlook on Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a price surge for Cardano (ADA) while updating his forecasts for Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,600 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Cardano is in a sideways accumulation phase and that a rally close to $0.60 is in sight.
Rallies Coming for Cardano (ADA) and One Additional Altcoin, According to Coin Bureau
The host of the Coin Bureau YouTube channel is expressing bullish sentiment on two altcoins, starting with Cardano (ADA). The Coin Bureau host tells his 2.1 million YouTube subscribers that the seventh-largest crypto asset by market cap is likely to appreciate by about 20% from the current levels ahead of the Vasil upgrade.
Here Are Two Use Cases for Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), According to Its Co-Founder Mance Harmon
The co-founder of a leading Ethereum (ETH) rival is making the case for his blockchain as the crypto bear market continues. In a new interview with The Wolf of All Streets, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) co-founder Mance Harmon lays out two use cases for the layer-1 blockchain, starting with law firm DLA Piper’s TOKO, a platform aiming to make raising capital more efficient.
Trader Flips Short on Chiliz (CHZ), Makes Forecast for Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin
A closely followed analyst known for timely altcoin calls is updating his outlook on several crypto assets as the markets trade flat. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa says he’s looking to go short on fan token-focused crypto project Chiliz (CHZ) as the coin forms what he sees as a bearish set up.
