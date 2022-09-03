ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Weighs In As Helium (HNT) Tumbles After Proposal To Migrate to Solana (SOL)

A popular crypto analyst is still bullish on Helium’s (HNT) long-term prospects despite the project’s recent steep correction. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 subscribers that Helium, a decentralized wireless network for the Internet of Things (IoT), is a “picture-perfect use case for blockchain.”
One Catalyst Could Trigger ‘Massive’ Rallies for Ethereum and Crypto This Month, According to Analyst – And It’s Not the Merge

A popular crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) and the crypto markets could ignite sharp rallies this month regardless of what happens in the highly anticipated merge. In a new strategy session, Cred highlights that the merge is scheduled to happen on the same day (September 13th) that the latest inflation data is released.
Crypto Analyst Warns Ethereum (ETH) Merge May Trigger Short-Term Price Disaster

A popular crypto analyst is forecasting Ethereum’s (ETH) potential price trajectory once the platform officially switches to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In a new market report to his 275,000 YouTube subscribers, Jason Pizzino says the price of ETH may hit a brick wall in the short and mid-term after the so-called “merge” happens, which is currently expected to occur in about a week.
Here Are the Top 10 US States Most Interested in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH): New CoinGecko Study

A new study by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko is revealing the top 10 states in the US searching for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the most on the website. The study examines the two leading crypto assets’ web traffic on CoinGecko between May 2nd and August 21st and reveals that the highest interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum was in California followed by Illinois and New York in second and third positions, respectively.
Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and One Additional Exchange Token Look Ripe for Rallies: Crypto Analyst

A closely followed analyst has three blue-chip altcoins on his radar that he says look promising as crypto markets brace for the highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) merge. In a new issue of the Technical Roundup newsletter, the pseudonymous analyst known as Cred tells subscribers that ETH itself is still looking like a good bet as the Ethereum network gears up for its transition to proof-of-stake.
Analyst Issues Polkadot Warning Amid DOT Rally, Says Ethereum Rival Not Looking Good Fundamentally – Here’s Why

A popular crypto analyst thinks Ethereum (ETH) competitor Polkadot (DOT) is looking bearish from a fundamental perspective. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that Polkadot’s on-chain activity appears dismal, despite positive movement price-wise. “I looked at some data from Subscan on...
Analyst Says Ethereum, Polkadot and Four Additional Crypto Assets Are Top Altcoin Picks for Accumulation

A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on a number of altcoins that are high on his list for accumulation including Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT). Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 624,700 Twitter followers that he believes the crypto markets are giving long-term bulls the opportunity to accumulate digital assets at deeply discounted prices.
Coinbase Adds Popular DeFi Token and Five Additional Altcoins to Roadmap, Makes USDT Available in 31 Countries

Coinbase just added six new altcoins to its listing roadmap, which puts the tokens on the path toward being listed on its burgeoning roster of tradable digtal assets. The exchange says it plans to include the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Convex Finance (CVX), along with data monetization protocol Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), retail business-focused Pundi X (PUNDIX), decentralized exchange Injective (INJ), content streaming protocol Audius (AUDIO), and NFT project XMON (XMON) to its roadmap.
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for Cardano (ADA), Updates Outlook on Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a price surge for Cardano (ADA) while updating his forecasts for Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,600 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Cardano is in a sideways accumulation phase and that a rally close to $0.60 is in sight.
Rallies Coming for Cardano (ADA) and One Additional Altcoin, According to Coin Bureau

The host of the Coin Bureau YouTube channel is expressing bullish sentiment on two altcoins, starting with Cardano (ADA). The Coin Bureau host tells his 2.1 million YouTube subscribers that the seventh-largest crypto asset by market cap is likely to appreciate by about 20% from the current levels ahead of the Vasil upgrade.
Here Are Two Use Cases for Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), According to Its Co-Founder Mance Harmon

The co-founder of a leading Ethereum (ETH) rival is making the case for his blockchain as the crypto bear market continues. In a new interview with The Wolf of All Streets, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) co-founder Mance Harmon lays out two use cases for the layer-1 blockchain, starting with law firm DLA Piper’s TOKO, a platform aiming to make raising capital more efficient.
