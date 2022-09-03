Arkansas Razorbacks football vs. Cincinnati Bearcats highlights

Arkansas Razorback football is opening the season at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

After finishing at 8-4 and defeating Penn State in the 2022 Outback Bowl, No. 23 Arkansas football has high expectations going into this season. Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson will lead the team in the season opener against their ranked opponent, No. 22 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Jefferson connects with tight end Trey Knox on a jump pass in the end zone. Razorbacks take a 14-0 lead to end the first half.

Arkansas 7, Cincinnati 0. Quarterback KJ Jefferson rushes for 15 yards to give the Razorbacks their first score of the season.

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern picks off Ben Bryan, escapes for 51 yards.

