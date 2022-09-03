ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Razorbacks football vs. Cincinnati Bearcats highlights

By Dani Mohr, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yBIH_0hhBqevc00

Arkansas Razorback football is opening the season at home against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

After finishing at 8-4 and defeating Penn State in the 2022 Outback Bowl, No. 23 Arkansas football has high expectations going into this season. Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson will lead the team in the season opener against their ranked opponent, No. 22 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Take a look at the game highlights.

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas football vs. Cincinnati: Live score updates from season opener

COLLEGE GAMEDAY : What Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit said about Arkansas football vs. Cincinnati

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati game highlights

TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS with 17 seconds left in the half

Jefferson connects with tight end Trey Knox on a jump pass in the end zone. Razorbacks take a 14-0 lead to end the first half.

TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS with 6:18 left in the first quarter

Arkansas 7, Cincinnati 0. Quarterback KJ Jefferson rushes for 15 yards to give the Razorbacks their first score of the season.

INTERCEPTION at 7:31 left in the first quarter.

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern picks off Ben Bryan, escapes for 51 yards.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas Razorbacks football vs. Cincinnati Bearcats highlights

Comments / 0

 

