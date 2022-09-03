ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These two species are the most misidentified by Colorado hunters. Can you tell the difference between them?

By Tamera Twitty
 4 days ago

If you have ever seen moose or elk in person, you may think that the two species are easily distinguishable, but according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), confusing the two is the most common mistake that hunters in Colorado make.

"In recent years, CPW has seen more young bull moose on the landscape, and that has led to some elk hunters mistakenly shooting a moose," CPW said in a news release.

"Moose and elk often share the same habitats, which can lead to confusion. Still, there are several key differences that hunters can see to identify between the two."

Moose were reintroduced in Colorado in the 1990s, according to CPW. Today, the moose population is healthy and growing, with an estimated 460 moose in the southwest region of the state. They are the largest animals in Colorado, coming in between 6 and 7 feet tall at the shoulder. At their biggest, moose can weigh up to a staggering 1000 pounds.

On the other hand, elk are typically between 5 and 6 feet tall at the shoulder and can weigh up to 600 pounds. Don't be mistaken, however, as elk can be massive in their own right.

"Differences in antlers will be apparent when hunting bulls. Moose antlers will grow out of the sides of the head, while elk antlers grow backward over their bodies. Elk antlers have one main beam with long points that grow off of it, whereas moose antlers have a paddle-like shape with many points growing off the thick, paddle-shaped portion," the release said.

Elk also typically are lighter in color than moose, and have sharper, pointier noses. Moose also grow a flap of skin beneath their chin called a dewlap or bell, elk do not have this trait.

Lets put your knowledge to the test:

Moose or elk?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUgZY_0hhBqaOi00
File photo. Photo Credit: John Morrison (iStock).

Fair enough this was a pretty easy warm up. This is a moose, and it is clearly identifiable by its paddle-like antlers, dark brown fur, and round nose.

Lets try a harder one.

Moose or elk?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIGxD_0hhBqaOi00
Photo Credit: ablokhin. File photo. (iStock)

Think you got it?

This photo is a great example of why moose and elk are so easily confused. From this angle, one that hunters may be positioned from, the female moose is a bit harder to identify. However her dark fur, and stalky stature are the give away.

Last try:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etUjL_0hhBqaOi00
Photo Credit: Mark Alexander. File photo. (iStock)

Think you've got it?

This, of course, is a photo of a small herd of elk. They are best identified by their pointy, branch-like antlers, and soft brown fur.

“We want to remind folks to please properly identify their target before shooting any animal. If a mistake is made, it is important for it to be reported honestly to our office immediately," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Adrian Archuleta, who oversees the Durango office.

Comments / 26

Joan Hardway
4d ago

If you can't tell a moose from an elk maybe you shouldn't have skipped so much school. Also stay off the alcohol and drugs. I am a female, don't hunt I sure the hell know the difference between a moose and an elk.

Reply
7
t Cordova
4d ago

If you mistake a moose for an elk you should never hunt again. Know your damn target.

Reply(5)
24
bryce feidler
4d ago

Why is this a new article? And better yet if you can't see the differences then don't hunt here, or ever. wow are people this stupid or is this a fake bew article 🤔

Reply
6
