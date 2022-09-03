Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Opponent Kent State Getting $5.2 Million for Guarantee Games This Year
Coach Sean Lewis said staying the week in Tulsa helps competitively and will provide an historical "life experience" for the Golden Flashes players.
Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll
The Sooners jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 in the second edition of the Associate Press' Top 25.
Owasso skating rink holds sensory-sensitive sessions
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso skating rink is making sure everyone gets a chance to skate and have fun, even if loud music and bright lights aren’t their thing. FOX23 visited Owasso’s Wheels and Thrills to talk to families enjoying Wheels and Thrills’ monthly sensory-sensitive session.
3rd annual “Grill on Greenwood” kicks off in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 3rd annual “Grill on Greenwood” took place in north Tulsa on Monday. The event kicked off at noon at Greenwood Park, near Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Blvd. The event featured a cook-off, vendors, live music and a car show. Jesse Foster,...
KTUL
Should Tulsa taxpayers pay $100K for PGA security?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On the golf course, when players are about to take a shot, silence is golden, but at City Hall, there was no keeping quiet on the topic of whether the city should pick up part of the $225,000 security bill from the recent PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
foodgressing.com
Tulsa Restaurant Week 2022 Oklahoma: Menus Highlights, Dates
Tulsa Restaurant Week 2022 Oklahoma returns September 9 – 18, 2022. Join Tulsa’s BEST restaurants for a 10-day celebration of Tulsa’s amazing culinary scene benefitting the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids program. All participating restaurants will make a donation to the Food Bank,...
KTUL
Paramount Plus releases 'Tulsa King' teaser trailer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ has released a teaser trailer for for its new TV series, "Tulsa King". The series created by Taylor Sheridan stars Academy Award Nominee, Sylvester Stallone. Filming has taken place primarily in Oklahoma and the first episode is set to air November 13 of this...
KTUL
Tahlequah High School, Central Academy remain in distance learning remainder of week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tahlequah High School and Tahlequah Central Academy will remain in distance learning for the remainder of the week following a deadly Labor Day shooting that involved high school students. According to the FBI, one person was killed and two others were wounded when they were...
Silver Alert issued for south Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — Patsy Stone, who is in her mid-70s was last seen on Sept. 6 in the mid-morning hours near South Memorial Drive and East 101st Street. Stone is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse. It is unknown what color her trousers were.
oklahomatoday.com
Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)
A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you live in Tulsa or are headed that way for business with a bit of pleasure, you might be on the lookout for the best restaurants in town. From pizzerias to fine dining, gastropubs to real deal creole, and even a bistro or two, we have the 30 best restaurants in Tulsa, along with what patrons say are the best dishes on offer. You’ll find mouthwatering dishes, delectable desserts, spectacular cocktails, and the best spots for local and Irish droughts.
kosu.org
Headlines: Religion and Republicans, Tulsa homelessness and State Film Office
Poll shows majority of Oklahoma Republicans support religious candidates. (NewsOK) Lawmakers plan to study Oklahoma’s Tax System. (Journal Record) Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift. (KOSU) Leaky pipes cause disruptions for water customers around Lake Eufaula. (KOSU) Homelessness advocates call on Tulsa to do more. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma hoping to bring new psychiatric hospital to Tulsa-area
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma may spend some of its COVID-relief money to bring a new psychiatric hospital to downtown Tulsa. Right now, the Center for Behavioral Health in Tulsa rents out a space near 21st and Harvard, but they’re outgrowing this spot and they often reach capacity. Executive...
KTUL
Greenwood community comes together for 3rd annual Grill Master Cook-off
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kings of barbeque prepared for the Step Up to the Grill on Greenwood, Grill Master Cook-off. This is the third year of the event. More than $4,000 in cash and prizes were up for grabs for 21 teams from all over Oklahoma. There were three...
kshb.com
Tulsa news anchor doing well after suffering 'beginnings of a stroke' on live TV
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Julie Chin, a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is doing well after experiencing a health scare during a live broadcast on Saturday. Chin shared a public update on Facebook Sunday evening saying she experienced what doctors say is the "beginnings of a stroke" while delivering the weekend news.
Tulsa awarded $38.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was awarded a $38.2 million federal grant on Friday. Tulsa is one of 21 recipients awarded a Build Back Better grant from the Biden administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition made up of government,...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Things To Do in Tulsa, OK (Fun and Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tulsa, Oklahoma is widely known as being one of America’s greatest attractions. Thanks to its beautiful art deco architecture, and historical appeal it is an ideal place for tourists and art enthusiasts who want to embark on a cultured vacation. In addition, it continues to be the perfect travel destination for exploring nature and learning more about historic attractions. If you are planning a trip to Tulsa, you are in for a treat- Oklahoma boasts amazing sites to visit including aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and more.
publicradiotulsa.org
PGA asks city officials to cover $100K in security fees from Tulsa police after championship
The PGA of America is asking city officials to cover part of a $225,000 bill from the Tulsa Police Department after the national golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in May. Tulsa city councilors met last Wednesday to decide whether or not to waive $100,000 in security fees.
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunny, highs in the low 90s
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We are looking at a sunny day with high temperatures in the low 90s. The winds will be light, and therefore, it won't be terribly humid. The evening should be quiet with starting temperatures tomorrow in the mid-60s. Thursday will be another warm day with...
KTUL
Firefighters battle blaze near north Tulsa scrapyard
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire near East Pine Street and North Trenton Avenue Monday. The fire formed behind a scrapyard at Pine Street Auto Recyclables and Salvage. It is currently unknown how the fire started. Pine Street and the railroad tracks behind were...
