Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member.

According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive.

A family member identified the victim of the fire as Mike Gregory, a man in his 60s. Four other people living in the home were displaced.

The State Bureau of Investigation was also on the scene.

Gregory was affectionately known to the High Point community as “the Melon Man” due to his occupation as a melon vendor.

The family member also tells FOX8 that Gregory had been diagnosed with lung cancer recently but had yet to start any treatments yet.

