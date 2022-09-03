ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard: Officials admitted mistake in disallowing Philippe Coutinho goal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN8S4_0hhBoFPn00

Steven Gerrard’s pride at the way Aston Villa fought back for a point against Manchester City was tinged with frustration after officials admitted they were too hasty to call offside before Philippe Coutinho hit a potential winner.

Four defeats from their opening five Premier League games has led pressure to mount on the Liverpool great’s position at the Villa Park helm.

Gerrard’s side were on course for a fourth straight defeat after Erling Haaland scored his 10th goal in six appearances early in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the bar as City pushed for another.

But Leon Bailey rifled home a superb equaliser in front of the Holte End and Villa secured a much-needed 1-1 draw.

“I think the players stuck at it,” manager Gerrard said. “I don’t think anyone gave us any hope or a chance before a ball was kicked today.

“It was important that inside the dressing room we had belief and courage because you need it against City. You need it in both sides of the game – out of possession and in possession.

“I’m really pleased and proud with what the players have given today and I don’t think anyone can be begrudge us that point and it’s a big point.”

It was a good result that could have been better was it not for a trigger-happy official.

Philippe Coutinho fired home a 20-yard strike off the underside of the bar but referee Simon Hooper had already blown his whistle for offside, only for replays to show the Brazilian was in fact onside in the build-up.

Listen, I always try and understand their side of it. But the referee has blown the whistle too soon

Gerrard says it was a “legitimate goal” ruled out and claims the officials have since recognised they called the offside decision too quickly.

“I’ve gone and spoke to the officials calmly after the game,” Gerrard said. “I’ve given enough time and I’ve asked for their side of it.

“Listen, I always try and understand their side of it. But the referee has blown the whistle too soon.

“I know there’s a slight rule change in terms of not waiting too long for these whistles and flags. I understand that rule change.

“But I think when something is so tight it’s worth that little extra bit time and we could have scored a second goal tonight, for sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkc3I_0hhBoFPn00
Haaland (right) fired City ahead (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“Obviously that moment and those decisions have gone against us but fair play to the officials. They’ve recognised that in the room afterwards.”

City will be kicking themselves for failing to win at Villa Park given they bossed possession and had plenty of chances, with Haaland and De Bruyne working well in tandem.

“(Their understanding) is good but football is not just one or two players,” manager Pep Guardiola said. “It’s everyone.

“The performance in general was good, was better than the opponent from my point of view. Maybe, OK, I’m wrong but in general knowing that we cannot expect to arrive here and go 4-0 in 10 minutes.

“It’s difficult, last season was difficult, away, home. Today again.

“But the chances we produce and how few we concede, and the best moments we had, so unfortunately we could not score more goals to win the game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli

Liverpool were humiliated on their return to Champions League action as outstanding Napoli ran out comprehensive 4-1 winners against Jurgen Klopp’s sloppy side. Just 102 days on from losing the final to Real Madrid on a chaotic night at the Stade de France, the Reds returned to continental action looking for a club-record seventh consecutive European away win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Philippe Coutinho
newschain

Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Barcelona opened their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp. Franck Kessie headed the LaLiga side in front after 13 minutes, before Plzen thought they had been awarded a penalty for a foul by Andreas Christensen on winger John Mosquera but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brazilian
newschain

Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is confident his side can compete against Manchester United despite the vast gulf in resources. Their Old Trafford hosts spent more than £200million in the summer as new manager Erik ten Hag looked to improve the squad he inherited while the LaLiga club’s outlay was a more modest £40m – less than half of what Ajax striker Antony cost the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Erling Haaland stars again as Manchester City hammer Sevilla 4-0

Erling Haaland scored another two goals as Manchester City made a superb start to their latest Champions League quest with a convincing 4-0 win at Sevilla. The prolific Norwegian maintained his stunning start at City – and his own remarkable record in the competition – by putting the visitors ahead at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and netting their third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Comparing the records of Chelsea’s recent managers

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea on Wednesday morning just hours after taking charge of his 100th and final match as Blues boss. A 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener brought to an end the German’s stint at Stamford Bridge, during which time he won three major honours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace postponed due to planned rail strike

Brighton’s home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on September 17 has been postponed because of the planned rail strike. The Premier League said the decision followed “exceptional circumstances” related to the upcoming industrial action, which left authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Who can topple Real and Messi chases Ronaldo – Champions League talking points

Holders Real Madrid will launch their title defence in Glasgow when this season’s Champions League group stage gets under way on Tuesday evening. Carlo Ancelotti’s men face Scottish champions Celtic in their opening Group F fixture while on the same night Paris St Germain and Manchester City set out on their latest quest to lift European club football’s biggest prize for the first time.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy