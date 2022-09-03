ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Sends Crowds Flocking to San Francisco Beaches

"I've never seen such crowds," proclaimed a man named Joel who arrived at Crissy Field's east beach early Monday afternoon. Tents, umbrellas and beach chairs covered the sandy shoreline as far as the eye could see, with clusters of people out in the water, frolicking in the waves of the infamously frigid Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Wave#Sf Bay Area#Labor Day Weekend#Abc7 News
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure

San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rwcpulse.com

Redwood City among 11 cities that broke heat records on Labor Day

Eleven cities in the greater Bay Area set record high temperatures Monday, according to the National Weather Service. More records could be broken Tuesday, as heat advisories have been expanded to include San Francisco and the Pacific Coastline. Advisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore outage leaves thousands sweltering amid record triple digit temperatures

LIVERMORE -- More than 2,500 Livermore residents awoke Tuesday morning after a night of restless sweaty slumber amid a power outage and all-time record high temperatures.An oppressive heat wave sent temperatures on Labor Day soaring to 116 degrees, an all-time high that shattered the previous record of 108 set on Sept 5th in 1950. The heat strained local power lines, knocking out electricity to 3,500 customers by early Tuesday morning.  At 6 a.m., temperatures were already in the upper 70s with triple digits again in store for the East Bay community."It's awful," said Livermore resident Carly Mueller who was out for...
LIVERMORE, CA
SFist

Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer

The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
ENVIRONMENT
newyorkcitynews.net

Toxic algae causes mass fish kill in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Dead fish, including striped bass, bat rays and other species, have been washing up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay Area after toxic algae spread across the area. Environmental advocacy organization San Francisco Baykeeper said the toxic algae first appeared in July and has spread...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

