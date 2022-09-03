Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
Flex Alert issued as thousands in Bay Area suffer heat-related outages
California power grid operators were able to avoid any rolling blackouts Tuesday night, but a Flex Alert remains in effect amid continued concerns of strain on the state’s electricity reserve.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old
Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
KGO
Bay Area heat wave: State enters 8th day of Flex Alert, officials worry about power supply
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Californians were able to avoid widespread rolling blackouts on Tuesday, but there are still concerns about the power grid. On Wednesday, authorities are again warning the power supply may not meet demand as people are trying to cool off. ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert...
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Sends Crowds Flocking to San Francisco Beaches
"I've never seen such crowds," proclaimed a man named Joel who arrived at Crissy Field's east beach early Monday afternoon. Tents, umbrellas and beach chairs covered the sandy shoreline as far as the eye could see, with clusters of people out in the water, frolicking in the waves of the infamously frigid Bay.
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure
San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
Multiple Bay Area cities forecast to exceed 110 degrees Tuesday
Eleven Bay Area cities broke heat wave records on Labor Day as sweltering temperatures bore down on the region, but Tuesday may be even hotter, weather experts warn.
Livermore temperatures smash records during Labor Day heat wave
The heat across the Bay Area has been nothing short of oppressive this week, and the high temperatures are expected to continue at least through Friday.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City among 11 cities that broke heat records on Labor Day
Eleven cities in the greater Bay Area set record high temperatures Monday, according to the National Weather Service. More records could be broken Tuesday, as heat advisories have been expanded to include San Francisco and the Pacific Coastline. Advisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service.
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
KGO
Bay Area heat wave: Scorching temps bake East Bay cities again, as thousands lose power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL ISO says the demand for power surpassed an all-time record high on Tuesday as the statewide energy usage is inching towards maximum capacity that could cause blackouts. As of 3:35 p.m., California's current demand is 51,158MW from the full capacity of 58,906MW. The old record...
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Livermore outage leaves thousands sweltering amid record triple digit temperatures
LIVERMORE -- More than 2,500 Livermore residents awoke Tuesday morning after a night of restless sweaty slumber amid a power outage and all-time record high temperatures.An oppressive heat wave sent temperatures on Labor Day soaring to 116 degrees, an all-time high that shattered the previous record of 108 set on Sept 5th in 1950. The heat strained local power lines, knocking out electricity to 3,500 customers by early Tuesday morning. At 6 a.m., temperatures were already in the upper 70s with triple digits again in store for the East Bay community."It's awful," said Livermore resident Carly Mueller who was out for...
SFist
Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer
The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
newyorkcitynews.net
Toxic algae causes mass fish kill in San Francisco Bay
SAN FRANCISCO, California: Dead fish, including striped bass, bat rays and other species, have been washing up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay Area after toxic algae spread across the area. Environmental advocacy organization San Francisco Baykeeper said the toxic algae first appeared in July and has spread...
