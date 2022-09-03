Read full article on original website
spoilertv.com
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.03 - Mining The Mind's Mines - Press Release
Episode 303: “Mining The Mind's Mines” (Available to stream on 9/8/22) On a remote science outpost, stone orbs are bringing fantasies to life. Tendi starts her first day as a Senior Science Officer Trainee. Written by: Brian D. Bradley. Directed by: Fill Marc Sagadraca.
spoilertv.com
Stargirl - Episode 3.05 - The Thief - Press Release
As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery.
spoilertv.com
Quantum Leap - Episode 1.01 - July 13th, 1985 - Press Release
09/19/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : A new team assembles to restart the Quantum Leap project. Lead physicist Ben Song takes an unauthorized leap into 1985 as the team scrambles to figure out what happened and how to get him back.
spoilertv.com
House of the Dragon - Biggest US drama launch ever on Sky and the biggest ever series premiere on Sky Atlantic in the channel’s 11-year history
Critically acclaimed prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is fast proving the follow up which fans have long waited for. The welcome return to Westeros has been reflected in viewing figures, as the opening episode on Sky in the UK has just ticked over the 4 million mark, to 4.08 million total views to date*.
