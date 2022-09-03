ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stargirl - Episode 3.05 - The Thief - Press Release

As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she’s pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda’s (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery.
House of the Dragon - Biggest US drama launch ever on Sky and the biggest ever series premiere on Sky Atlantic in the channel’s 11-year history

Critically acclaimed prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is fast proving the follow up which fans have long waited for. The welcome return to Westeros has been reflected in viewing figures, as the opening episode on Sky in the UK has just ticked over the 4 million mark, to 4.08 million total views to date*.
