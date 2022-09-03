Read full article on original website
WCJB
Owners arrested for starving two horses in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a couple of horses were found so malnourished that one had to be euthanized. Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty after two horses in their care were starved.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners will meet to discuss a list of names for the new library at Marion Oaks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers a short list of names for a new library in Marion Oaks. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The board of commissioners and the city of Ocala joined together for branch library services. The library will be a new service...
WCJB
Alachua County man reported missing and endangered
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a man reported missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, was last seen in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. They say Cobb has medical issues and does not have his medication with him.
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report
Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
WCJB
Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
Troopers said Mercedes overturned several times as driver was ejected in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called just after 2:40 p.m. Monday to the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 17 and Butler Drive. Troopers said in a briefing that the driver of a red Mercedes was southbound on U.S. Highway 17 when the car crossed over the median and traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision
A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
WCJB
Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County. On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle. The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and...
Suspects caught stealing gas in Yulee, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Monday afternoon, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7/11 convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee in reference to fuel actively being stolen. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. NCSO reports state that the gas station employees said that two...
Baker County deputies surprise young boy at birthday party
GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office surprised a young community member at his birthday party at Island Oaks RV Resort this weekend. Chase turned four and his mother, Bethany, sent an email to the sheriff’s office requesting a deputy drive-by to wish him a happy birthday, as he wanted a police-themed party. Chase said he wants to grow up and become a police officer.
WCJB
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
WCJB
Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After 30 years writing news paper columns, Dave Schlenker released “Little Man Big Mouth” last month. “There’s a lot of cool life lessons in there and nice family stories” said Schlenker. The book is a collection of over 60 columns Schlenker wrote...
WCJB
Alachua County school officials will host two career fairs
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need a job, Alachua County school officials are hosting two career fairs. The first will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Alachua Elementary. The second will be on September 15 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the district office. Registration is...
WCJB
Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.
WCJB
Horse capital TV highlights Horsology
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A women-owned company shows us a new approach to the thoroughbred industry of horses. On the week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Horsology.
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
WCJB
Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Putnam County may have a detour in their commute. U.S. 17 and State Road 207 are blocked after a crash with fuel leakage. First responders are working on these roads to clean up the leak. They ask drivers to use alternate routes if you’re...
