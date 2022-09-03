ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

WCJB

Owners arrested for starving two horses in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a couple of horses were found so malnourished that one had to be euthanized. Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty after two horses in their care were starved.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man reported missing and endangered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a man reported missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, was last seen in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. They say Cobb has medical issues and does not have his medication with him.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report

Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crews put out structure fire in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters from Alachua County, Micanopy, and Cross Creek responded to a fire outside a home in Micanopy Tuesday evening. The call came in just after 6 p.m. Firefighters say an outdoor pagoda fire pit area was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Crews worked to keep...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Putnam County leaves man in critical condition

SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers reported that a 49-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Putnam County. At around 2:45 on Monday afternoon, a car was headed South on US Highway 17 near the city of Satsuma. Troopers say the driver ran off-road into a ditch,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision

A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

Lake City firefighters remember fallen Fire Chief Burnham

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One year ago the Lake City Fire Chief died after a battle with COVID-19. Chief Randy Burnham died on Sept. 5, 2021. The chief battled the virus for weeks and was put on a ventilator. His death was considered a line of duty death. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Baker County deputies surprise young boy at birthday party

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. — Two deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office surprised a young community member at his birthday party at Island Oaks RV Resort this weekend. Chase turned four and his mother, Bethany, sent an email to the sheriff’s office requesting a deputy drive-by to wish him a happy birthday, as he wanted a police-themed party. Chase said he wants to grow up and become a police officer.
GLEN SAINT MARY, FL
WCJB

Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County school officials will host two career fairs

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - If you need a job, Alachua County school officials are hosting two career fairs. The first will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Alachua Elementary. The second will be on September 15 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the district office. Registration is...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bronson man killed in crash on U.S. 27 involving a semi-truck

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Bronson is dead after a wreck involving a semi-truck and an SUV in Levy County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Troopers say just before noon, a Freightliner box truck was headed north on County Road 347 and went into the intersection of U.S. 27 alternate.
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Horse capital TV highlights Horsology

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A women-owned company shows us a new approach to the thoroughbred industry of horses. On the week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Horsology.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Putnam County crash leads to detours and road block

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Putnam County may have a detour in their commute. U.S. 17 and State Road 207 are blocked after a crash with fuel leakage. First responders are working on these roads to clean up the leak. They ask drivers to use alternate routes if you’re...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

