N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
americanmilitarynews.com
Veteran who killed Air Force veteran dentist explains motive, is sentenced to 40 years in prison
Three days after a popular Newport News dentist, Dr. William “Bill” Trolenberg, was gunned down outside his office in 2019, police arrested Kelly Michael Vance in the killing. The evidence wasn’t in doubt — Vance was captured on video shooting Trolenberg as he lay on the ground —...
americanmilitarynews.com
3-year-old shoots 5-month-old in Tampa, police say
A 3-year-old child accidentally shot a 5-month-old baby in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood, and a woman in the house at the time of the incident was arrested, according to city police. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’...
americanmilitarynews.com
An Uber ride, a dropped phone and 2 lives lost – incl. a veteran – on an exit ramp
Tracy Carson and Daniel Whitfield were strangers when Carson picked up Whitfield at his St. Petersburg home around sunrise one Monday morning in July. Whitfield was headed to Tampa International Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. Carson, who also lived in St. Petersburg, was the Uber driver who showed up when he hailed a ride.
americanmilitarynews.com
Authorities searching for 2 missing American children last seen in Tijuana
Baja California authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing U.S. citizen children who are believed to be in danger — Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay, 2, and Sebastián Isaiah Garibay, 6. The siblings were last seen on Sept. 2 in Tijuana, Mexico, in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Israeli fire likely killed reporter by accident, army finds
Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was very likely unintentionally killed by an Israeli soldier, Israel’s military has concluded, finding it hadn’t been possible to “unequivocally determine” the cause of her death. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out...
