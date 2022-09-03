Read full article on original website
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Fallon Marvels Over Special Master for Classified Docs: ‘Trump Could Avoid Jail Just Because There’s Too Much Evidence’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is actually pretty impressed by Donald Trump’s legal tactics following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago that resulted in the seizure of thousands of classified documents. With the appointment of a special master this week, Fallon joked that Trump is avoiding jail time simply because there’s actually too much evidence against him.
John Miller, Dr. Tara Narula Join CNN in Chris Licht’s First Major On-Air Hires
CNN president Chris Licht has hired his first big on-air personalities — John Miller and Dr. Rara Narula — since succeeding Jeff Zucker in April with the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. John Miller will join CNN as Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst. Miller comes from the most recent position...
Trevor Noah Jokes Intelligence Community Didn’t Trust Trump With Classified Material: ‘They Just Gave Him Empty Folders’ (Video)
Trevor Noah thinks that Donald Trump may need a bit of help getting Mar-a-Lago back in tip-top shape once the FBI finishes its investigation — and he knows the perfect person for the job. “Over the weekend, we finally got a detailed rundown of what the FBI took away,”...
Trump is not "above the law" in government records case: former White House official
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) According to CNN contributor Alyssah Farah Griffin — who serves as Donald Trump's White House director of strategic communications — her former boss should be held to account for taking top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort and leaving them sitting around.
Hillary Clinton Won’t Weigh in on Whether Trump Should Be Indicted: ‘I’ve Been Pre-Judged Wrongly Enough’ (Video)
”We should not rush to judgement,“ the former Secretary of State said. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won’t say whether she thinks Donald Trump should be indicted following the FBI’s seizure of thousands of classified government documents from Mar-a-Lago this summer. According to Clinton, after being on the other side of getting “pre-judged,” she won’t do it to anyone else; even Trump.
Opinion: Mr. Trump's Records Claim Is Insufficient
"Former President Donald Trump was required to hand over all White House documents with classified markings under a May 11 grand jury subpoena, regardless of whether he believed he’d declassified them, the Justice Department said in a footnote of a recent court filing." —Erik Larson.
Chris Cuomo NewsNation Show Gets October Premiere Amid Lawsuit With Former Employer CNN (Video)
The second chapter of Chris Cuomo’s career has begun after his ouster from CNN as competitor NewsNation debuted the first official trailer for his upcoming primetime news show “Cuomo.”. Production on “Cuomo” has officially begun in New York City at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios ahead of the...
Hillary Clinton Returns to ‘But Her Emails’: ‘I Had Zero Emails That Were Classified’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has weighed in on recent comparisons between her use of a private email server to former president Donald Trump’s possession of classified documents, recovered recently at his Mar-a-Lago residence. “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about...
NBC News Refutes Guild’s Claim the Network Fired Remote Staffers After Return-to-Office Mandate
A spokesperson for NBC News denied that they are forcing staffers to return to work five days a week in their New York City office after a letter sent by the NBC News Guild accused them of instituting an inflexible new policy that had allegedly already seen several remote employees being given the boot.
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
