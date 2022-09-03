ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 2

Related
TheWrap

Fallon Marvels Over Special Master for Classified Docs: ‘Trump Could Avoid Jail Just Because There’s Too Much Evidence’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon is actually pretty impressed by Donald Trump’s legal tactics following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago that resulted in the seizure of thousands of classified documents. With the appointment of a special master this week, Fallon joked that Trump is avoiding jail time simply because there’s actually too much evidence against him.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tork
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Salon

Trump is not "above the law" in government records case: former White House official

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) According to CNN contributor Alyssah Farah Griffin — who serves as Donald Trump's White House director of strategic communications — her former boss should be held to account for taking top secret documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort and leaving them sitting around.
POTUS
TheWrap

Hillary Clinton Won’t Weigh in on Whether Trump Should Be Indicted: ‘I’ve Been Pre-Judged Wrongly Enough’ (Video)

”We should not rush to judgement,“ the former Secretary of State said. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won’t say whether she thinks Donald Trump should be indicted following the FBI’s seizure of thousands of classified government documents from Mar-a-Lago this summer. According to Clinton, after being on the other side of getting “pre-judged,” she won’t do it to anyone else; even Trump.
POTUS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Mr. Trump's Records Claim Is Insufficient

"Former President Donald Trump was required to hand over all White House documents with classified markings under a May 11 grand jury subpoena, regardless of whether he believed he’d declassified them, the Justice Department said in a footnote of a recent court filing." —Erik Larson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Monkees#Rolling Stone#Foia#Anti Vietnam
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy