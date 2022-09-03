‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers – Amazon Prime Video’s Biggest Ever

Read full article on original website
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Amazon finally launched its epic TV series take on “The Lord of the Rings” last week, but the debut of the highly anticipated show was somewhat clouded by a vocal minority of fans decrying the series’ diverse casting. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”...
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
The hosts of “The View” have absolutely no time for the racist criticisms of new fantasy shows like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” and Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” So, on Tuesday’s season premiere of “The View,” the ladies went off on those critics, mocking their outrage.
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
House of the Dragon Episode 3 revealed that young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) finally has a little brother, meaning her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) has the male heir he’s long desired. While Viserys swears to Rhaenyra she will ascend the Iron Throne, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) is telling daughter Alicent (Emily Carey) that the realm will never accept a queen. Instead, her little two-year-old son Aegon will be king. Elsewhere Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) chopped the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in half and Seasmoke arrived on the scene. But what’s going to happen next? Lets see what HBO’s promo for House of the Dragon Episode 4 teases…
House of the Dragon has already had one of its major twists spoiled… by none other than Game of Thrones. Be warned, we're about to delve into major book spoilers which might not play out on-screen for many seasons yet, but involve a key character from the new show. So, go no further if you want your House of the Dragon viewing experience to remain unspoiled.
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
House of the Dragon has broken more UK viewing records in the first few weeks. According to Sky, over 4 million people have watched the first episode of the series. That's more than the intial outing of Game of Thrones. Impressively, it would also register as Sky's biggest United States drama series launch and the biggest Sky Atlantic series premiere as well. All encouraging signs for Warner Bros. Discovery as they try to navigate the choppy waters they've occupied since the change in ownership. Interestingly, the YouTube numbers have to come into play here as well. Sky and HBO decided to make the first episode available for free on the streaming site. (Coincidentally, on the same weekend that Amazon's Rings of Power was getting rolling. Adding to speculation about a burgeoning fantasy rivalry between the two brands.) For now, the only question becomes whether House of the Dragon can keep up this break-neck pace.
Game of Thrones was set after the fall of the Targaryen family that ruled for 300 years. With no established family holding the throne, the series was about all the different houses vying for the Iron Throne, a dozen in all. However, House of the Dragon is far less messy, with only Targaryens (and Hightowers) to contend with. But finally, House Lannister showed up in the form of Jason Lannister, who fits his family’s reputation to a tee.
House of the Dragon viewers have spotted an error in the third episode of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off.The blunder was spotted by eagle-eyed fans shortly after the episode’s Sunday night (4 September) debut, who shared their finding on social media.Spoilers follow for House of the Dragon episode three – you have been warned!Before the episode began, viewers were already aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) had suffered a severe flesh-eating infection.At the start of episode three (set two years after the previous episode), the infection had worsened to the point where the king had lost two fingers....
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
But data from Amazon Prime Video’s ”Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ premiere has yet to become available and may shake the rankings up. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
Ain’t no rest for the wicked, according to Paramount+’s new teaser for “Tulsa King,” which stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone as an ex-mafia capo attending to business after serving a 25-year prison sentence. The series, from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and with showrunner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos”), will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.
