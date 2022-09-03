ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SangamonLink: In 1885, man shot, killed two Springfield police officers

By Sangamon County Historical Society
 4 days ago
When Leonard Gardnier left his Springfield apartment the evening of Aug. 23, 1885, he told his wife to “dress up real nice, because he wanted her to make as pretty a corpse as possible.”

An hour or so later, Gardnier, waving two revolvers, stepped out of a stairwell on Washington Street to confront police officers William Camp and Fred Gall. Within moments, Gardnier and Camp lay dead and Gall had been mortally wounded.

“The most shocking tragedy in Sangamon County history,” as the Illinois State Register called it, culminated several days worth of drinking and violence by Gardnier. Thanks partly to his wealthy wife, Gardnier operated two businesses – a restaurant/fruit stand and a confectionery – but he was known to be “surly and dangerous” when under the influence.

“Gardnier was a bad man at all times, and when drunk was a perfect fiend,” the Illinois State Journal said. “For a week previous to the tragedy he had been upon a spree and his wife was in continual dread of her life.”

The two police officers had arrested Gardnier about 1 a.m. Aug. 23, 18 hours before the shootings, in the Gardniers’ apartment above the restaurant on Sixth Street.

Previous column:One of the most popular lamps for miners was made on back porch in Springfield

Gardnier,had come home “and immediately began inaugurating a perfect hell there, breaking up furniture, flourishing his revolver, swearing he would kill his wife, and finally going to the front window, began tearing down the curtains,” the Journal said.

Camp and Gall, who were patrolling across the street, arrested Gardnier.

“He was placed in the calaboose, swearing in the presence of the officers at the station that he would have the heart’s blood of Gall and Camp, that he would shoot them on sight, and like threats,” the Register reported, “all of which the officers paid little attention, as it is no unusual thing in their experience.”

Gardnier put up $7 bond that morning and was released. According to the Journal:

“Immediately upon gaining his freedom he went to a Washington street pawnshop and purchased two revolvers, then went to his home and said to his wife that he was going to kill those d–d policemen as soon as they came on watch, and would then kill her. How well he carried out this threat the public well know.”

Camp and Gall had just begun their Sunday evening tour when Gardnier stepped out of the stairwell. “Addressing the officers with curses and vile epithets, (Gardnier) drew two self-cocking revolvers and began firing at them,” the Register said.

Camp, hit in the chest, lived only a minute, but still managed to fire his pistol. Four bullets hit Gardnier, who staggered a few feet before he collapsed and died.

Gall tried to wrestle away Gardnier’s weapons, but one of Gardnier’s guns went off, and Gall, hit in the abdomen, fell to the pavement. He died at the Leland Hotel early Aug. 25.

“In an incredibly short time, in the neighborhood of 1,000 people had congregated at the scene of the affray,” the Register said, “and the street was filled with a surging mass of humanity, all anxious to learn the particulars of the tragedy.”

A combined memorial was held Aug. 26. After private family services, hearses took the caskets to the Second Methodist Church (today’s Kumler Methodist) at Fifth and Carpenter streets for the public remembrance and then to Oak Ridge Cemetery.

The funeral, the Register said, “was perhaps the most largely attended of any that has occurred in this city since the burial of Lincoln.”

William Camp and Fred Gall were the first two of a total of 10 Springfield police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Excerpted from SangamonLink.org, the online encyclopedia of the Sangamon County Historical Society.

