Glenwood Discusses Uses Once Resource Center Is Closed
(Glenwood, IA) Discussions are underway in the Glenwood area on what may happen to the property once the state Glenwood Resource Center facility is closed in 2024. The facility provides residential care to adults with intellectual disabilities. Devin Embray, the superintendent of Glenwood schools, says his district had developed plans to build a new elementary school, but they’re now evaluating whether a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus can be renovated. The Glenwood Resource Center campus covers one thousand acres and at one time the middle school for the Glenwood Community School District was on the property. The Glenwood School District has just under two-thousand students and officials are concerned about enrollment losses as employees at the Glenwood Resource Center leave the community for work elsewhere.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report
(Pottawattamie Co) An Illinois man was arrested for Burglary in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Michael Anthony Bourdo, of Saint Jacob, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday after Deputies were called to the 60-mile-marker of Interstate 29 southbound for a vehicle on the side of the road and a male going through the vehicle. The male, identified as Bourdo, was found to have no ownership or right to the car or its belongings. Following a full investigation, Bourdo was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree – Vehicle, 1st Offense.
Montgomery County arrested on Harassment Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Jack Douglas Trost on Tuesday in the 300 block of 1st Avenue for Harassment, 1st offense. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2000.00 bond.
Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
Red Oak woman arrested on a warrant for OWI 2nd
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 58-year-old Rhonda Joann Sperber, of Red Oak, on a valid Montgomery County warrant for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense. Sperber was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and two break-ins. The Smoke Shop at 311 West Adams Street reported a break-in. The perpetrator(s) broke the front window of the business and stole multiple vape cartridges at a loss of $100.00. Kristine Pearson of Creston reported to Police that someone forced entry...
Man Convicted in Adair County Crash
(Greenfield) A Former Adair County man is found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in Adair County District Court. The verdict handed down by a jury on September 1 convicted Elijah Daniel Davis in the fatal crash in May 2020, west of Orient, that claimed the life of Jeremy Trichel, of Menlo, who was 39 years old at the time of the crash.
Mills County suspect booked on domestic charges
(Glenwood) -- A Tabor man faces charges following an altercation in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Donovan Edward Hankins was arrested early Tuesday morning for domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts. The arrest took place on Highway 275 at around 12:40 a.m. Hankins was...
Montgomery County sheriff's office gets additional clerk
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Sheriff's Office is getting additional help in the front office. By unanimous vote Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved Sheriff Jon Spunaugle's request to hire a full-time staff member for the county law enforcement center's front office on a regular basis. Previous requests from Spunaugle for additional help were rejected. But, the sheriff says another clerk is needed to cover the LEC's front desk when the current staffer is on vacation. Presently, the sheriff's office closes as early as 2 p.m. in those situations.
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
Red Oak council backs ambulance purchase
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are taking advantage of a last-minute funding curveball to upgrade the city's ambulance fleet. By unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the purchase of a new ambulance from Life Line Emergency Vehicles of Sumner for $168,578.94. Council members also approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the USDA to cover a portion of the purchase cost. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce told the council USDA officials informed his department Tuesday that grant money was available for the vehicle. However, the deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday. Despite the tight time frame, Bruce urged the city to seek the grant money.
Brake Failure Leads to Accident Near Graham
Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation
(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
Child Injured in Gentry County Accident
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – A 10-year-old passenger was injured in an accident in Gentry County Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 42 year old Vanessa Heyde of St Joseph was driving northbound on Highway 169 and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle began to skid and went off the side of the roadway. It eventually hit a tree.
Atlantic fire called to a residence Tuesday morning
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Firefighters, Police and Cass EMS were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the back of residence this (Tuesday) morning. The call about the incident at 304 Hazel Street went out at 10:54-a.m. A resident the home was able to escape without injury. Fire crews remained on the scene until 11:45-a.m. Atlantic Police and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting interviews with a couple of women when KJAN News arrived.
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
Nodaway County man injured in motorcycle accident
(Conception Junction) -- A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Lane Reidlinger of Conception Junction was westbound on Route T near U.S. Highway 136 at the city limits of Conception Junction around 5 a.m. Authorities say the motorcycle then lost control causing Reidlinger to be ejected from the vehicle -- which came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route T.
